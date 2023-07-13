A pristine pad by the sea in Sandycove for €1.1m

Address : 4 Wilmont Avenue, Sandycove, Co Dublin Price : €1,075,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

For young professionals looking for a pristine pad by the sea, or an older person looking to downsize without downgrading on the luxury and comfort, number 4 Wilmont Avenue could be the perfect high-end haven. This cut-stone two-bedroom mews house nestled in a cul-de-sac between Glasthule and Sandycove has an old-world exterior, but behind the stone facade it is completely modern, with high-end interiors and beautiful finishes.

The interiors are done in bright, warm whites with solid-oak wooden floors throughout. The entrance hall is a feature unto itself with double-height ceilings, a skylight and neatly suspended pendant light. A glass balustrade allows you to look down from the landing and take in the architectural view.

The layout is slightly topsy-turvy in that the main bedroom is downstairs: a fine big room to the left of the hall with wall-to-wall fitted units affording more than enough storage. A Jack-and-Jill shower room doubles as an en suite and a guest WC, with doors from the bedroom and the hallway.

Meanwhile, the livingroom is above this bedroom, on the first floor and for good reason; a huge picture window looks across Dublin Bay to Howth, reminding you how close you are to the sea. It’s a double-aspect room, and even more light is brought in by Velux windows in the ceiling and a full-height glass wall looking down to the hall. The room has a gas-effect fire but you won’t be looking at that, your eye will be constantly drawn to the sea views.

To the other side of the house, facing south, is a more traditional layout, with the kitchen/dining area downstairs and a second bedroom – also large – upstairs. The kitchen fittings are all high gloss and high end, with a Neff oven, hob and extractor and an integrated dishwasher and Siemens fridge-freezer. This opens out through French doors to a private decking area outside, surrounded by an old granite wall. There’s a parking space for one car, which is accessed through electronic timber gates, and a concrete shed to store bikes and sports equipment. A second parking space is available on the other side of the house.

The upstairs bedroom is double aspect, with fitted wardrobes, and there are slatted shutters fixed to the outside at an angle to provide privacy for both you and your nearby neighbours while still letting in plenty of light. The main bathroom upstairs is part tiled, with bath and overhead shower attachment. A good-sized storage cupboard off the landing houses the water tank, heating system and the washer-dryer.

Overall, the living space is a generous 136sq m (1,464sq ft) but with fewer, larger rooms, it feels roomy and airy – and very luxurious. The restaurants and bistros of Glasthule are just around the corner, and it’s a short distance to the vibrant activity of Dalkey village. Number 4 Wilmont Avenue has a Ber of B3 and is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.075 million.