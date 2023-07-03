Four for €350,000 and under: homes in Waterford, Dublin, Cork and Kildare

37 Pheasant Walk, Collins Avenue, Dunmore Road, Waterford

Kitchen, diningroom and livingroom

This extended three-bed semidetached home comes to the market in the suburbs of Waterford city in excellent condition. The property, with zoned central heating and new triple-glazed windows, benefits from a good Ber of B3, meaning energy upgrades won’t be a concern for new owners.

The front of the house is attractive, with shrubs and plants on the front lawn and a modern light-green Shaker-style front door. There is a livingroom to the front of the house as well as a second versatile room across the hallway, which could be used as a home office and/or a guest bedroom. There is a large open-plan kitchen-dining-livingroom to the back of the ground floor, as well as a utility room and a WC. The back garden is a good size, laid in patio paving and lawn and surrounded by tall trees and shrubbery.

The main bedroom upstairs has a lovely, modern en suite shower room, while the main bedroom is also fresh with a corner bath unit. A second double bedroom and a single room complete the first floor.

Number 37 Pheasant Walk is convenient to University Hospital Waterford, Ardkeen shopping centre and Waterford Castle golf club and resort. It is on the market through Palmer Auctioneers, seeking €339,000.

73 Clonliffe Avenue, Dublin 3

73 Clonliffe Avenue

This two-bedroom terrace plus attic conversion comes to the market in Dublin 3, in an area convenient to the city centre. Number 73 Clonliffe Avenue, extending to 92sq m (990sq ft) with a Ber of D, comes to the market through Leonard Wilson Keenan estate agents, seeking €349,000.

The property has a livingroom with a bay window to the front, which connects to a bright kitchen-diner through double doors. The kitchen has modern white high-gloss units, recessed lighting and a central island for the hob. A glass door leads out to the backyard, which has low-maintenance concrete underfoot.

Kitchen-diner

One of the bedrooms on the first floor is long and rather narrow and is currently used a TV room with a pull-out bed for guests. The second bedroom is laid out in an L shape, so it is likely you would fit only a single bed here, although it currently makes a good home office with plenty of storage space. The owners have set the attic conversion up as the main bedroom.

This home is within walking distance of Croke Park, Fairview Park and the amenities of Drumcondra village.

6 Sweetbriar Lane, Inniscarra View, Ballincollig, Co Cork

6 Sweetbriar Lane

This three-bed semi-D comes to the market in the town of Ballincollig, not far from Cork city. The interior has been recently updated, making this 103sq m (1,109sq ft) property ready to move into.

The property has a lawn and driveway to the front, a livingroom to the front and a kitchen-diner to the rear of the ground floor; the units are grey with a glossy finish and wood-effect countertops. There is a utility room off the kitchen.

There is plenty of potential for an extension, subject to planning permission, or for gardening in the spacious, lawned garden to the rear. There is a garage to the side of the property for secure storage.

Upstairs has a familiar layout, with a bathroom, two double bedrooms and a single bedroom, all with modern finishes. Number 16 Sweetbriar Lane, Iniscarra View, is within walking distance of the town’s amenities and a 30-minute bus journey from Cork city centre. This house, which has a Ber of D1, is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Cork, seeking €350,000.

65 Blackmillers Hill, Kildare town

65 Blackmillers Hill

This A2-rated, recently built three-bed terrace comes to the market in Kildare town; a bustling place with plenty of schools, shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants.

Although in walk-in condition, a new owner may look to replace the black-and-white-marbled carpet in the livingroom and bedrooms and the black marble-effect splashback in the kitchen, as it’s quite busy. Otherwise, this is a modern home that you could move into straight away and start making your own.

The 124sq m (1,335sq ft) property consists of a livingroom, kitchen-diner, WC, a utility space on the ground floor with two double bedrooms – the main is en suite – a single bedroom and the bathroom upstairs.

Blackmillers Hill is a 10-minute walk from Kildare train station, where there are regular services into Heuston Station. Number 65 is now on the market through Amove, seeking €330,000.