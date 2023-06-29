Bones of a beautiful Georgian home in Monkstown for €1.2m

Address : Elm Lodge, Monkstown Road, Monkstown, Co Dublin Price : €1,200,000 Agent : DNG

Lying on a site of about 0.2 of an acre, Elm Lodge was one of the earliest houses on Monkstown Road in the southside suburb, according to the Monkstown ACA (architectural conservation area) character appraisal by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

Located at 85 Monkstown Road, the house is contemporary with the Crescent, which is part of the main road from Blackrock to Dún Laoghaire, about 1.6km west of the centre of Dún Laoghaire itself. It predates the dramatic expansion of the village brought about by the advent of the Dublin to Kingstown railway line in the 1830s. Originally, the Georgian villa would have had sea views, which were later obscured by development on the northern side during Victorian times.

An early resident of Elm Lodge was the evangelical Protestant clergyman Edward Nangle, whose actions on Achill Island in the 1800s sparked criticism and sectarian controversy. Nangle’s proselytising Achill mission was accused of “souperism”, whereby he was accused of offering destitute islanders food, clothes and lodgings if they converted to Protestantism. His legacy is still debated today, and the Achill mission settlement was the focal point for one of the most bitter religious conflicts in Ireland during the 19th century.

The 223sq m (2,400sq ft) single-storey house was later home to the Robinson family that included sons Kenneth and Douglas St Quentin Robinson. A double tragedy led to both sons, who were Spitfire pilots, losing their lives during the second World War. Aged 21, Douglas went missing when his training plane vanished over the English Channel in August 1938. His younger brother Kenneth was killed in action, flying over France on June 7th, 1944, the day after the Normandy Landings, or D-Day, which was the largest seaborne invasion in history. A plaque in a local church is dedicated to the brothers.

The historic property where they lived is now in need of upgrading and modernisation. With five bedrooms, it has what was a waiting room/reception area from its time when it operated as a dental surgery.

Though looking a bit forlorn with empty rooms and peeling wallpaper, it has, beyond later additions such as a wooden divide between one of the main rooms and kitchen, the bones of a beautiful Georgian home.

Tall ceilings (12ft high), period fireplaces, detailed doors and architraves along with original sash windows seal its importance and will be the stand out features, once this house is refurbished.

It has a large driveway for multiple cars to the front and that all important south-facing garden to the rear.

Its location is a much sought after one, with an array of activities on the doorstep – including three sailing clubs and a motorboat club.

Elm Lodge, which has an E2 Ber, is now on the market through DNG, seeking €1.2 million.