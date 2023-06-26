Four under €299,000: homes in Wexford, Kildare, Galway and Westmeath

10 Davitt Road South, Wexford town

This three-bedroom bungalow within walking distance of Wexford town has been refurbished to a high standard with a tasteful, modern finish throughout. You enter the 80sq m (861sq ft) home into a front hallway before ascending a step to the livingroom, which is small but well laid out with a wood-burning stove at its centre.

The airy kitchen-diner is to the back of the property, part of which is an extension, and accordion French doors open out to the back garden, optimising the feeling of space.

The three bedrooms are in the centre of the home and the main bedroom has built-in mirrored wardrobes and a contemporary en suite. The main shower room is also here, with a rooflight overhead. There is also a small utility room.

The back garden is pretty with flowers galore and steps from the patio leading up to a lawn, where there is a greenhouse for growing vegetables. This walk-in gem, which has a D1 Ber, is on the market through Keane Auctioneers, seeking €295,000.

7 Straffan Close, Straffan Wood, Maynooth, Co Kildare

This two-bedroom mid-terrace townhouse in Maynooth, Co Kildare, comes to the market in good condition with plenty of scope to elevate its interior appeal on a budget. The property is a 15-minute walk from Maynooth train station, with regular services bringing you into Dublin city centre in 40 minutes; it’s a further five minutes to the town’s main street.

The property extends to 75sq m (807sq ft) and has a C1 Ber. A kitchen-diner sits to the front of the property; the white kitchen units are in good condition but the floor tiles could be swapped out for something more modern. There is also a cute window seat under the front window.

The livingroom has laminate wood flooring at the rear of the property and opens on to the good-sized back garden which has a paved patio and a lawn area with lots of potential for keen gardeners.

There is also a WC on the ground floor. The bathroom and two double bedrooms sit upstairs; the main is a good size with an en suite. This property is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, seeking €299,000.

38 Oranbay, Oranhill, Oranmore, Co Galway

This three-bedroom duplex apartment in Oranmore has been refurbished in the last year with the addition of new floors, light fixtures and a new kitchen.

The property extends to 97sq m (1,044sq ft) over two floors and has a B3 Ber. The kitchen has green units with gold-coloured handles, marble-effect countertops and a breakfast bar. Light wooden parquet flooring continues into the livingroom, which opens on to a terrace that overlooks the fields beyond.

There are three double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes on the second floor – the main has an en suite – as well as the main bathroom. There is also a handy storage area at basement level.

This property, just a 10-minute walk from Oranmore village, is on the market through Michelle Burke estate agents, seeking €295,000.

12 Riverside Lawns, Kinnegad, Co Westmeath

This walk-in three-bed bungalow comes to the market in Kinnegad, Co Westmeath, seeking €290,000 through Quillsen estate agents. It has been upgraded over the past 18 months, leaving little for a new owner to do except unpack their bags.

The C-rated property is in a good location, walking distance from the town and easy access to the M4 and M6 motorways for commuters to the capital.

It features a kitchen-diner with a lovely blue-tile splashback, a good-sized sittingroom to the front of the property, two double bedrooms – the main is en suite – a single bedroom and a bathroom with a full-size bath. The property has a driveway and a lawn to the front, side access and a back garden with a patio and lawn.