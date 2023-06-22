Look out over the city from a rooftop terrace on Lombard Street West for €925,000

13 Lombard Street West, Portobello, Dublin 8: Its location will attract interest, as it is so close to town and a plethora of amenities.

Address : 13 Lombard Street West, Portobello, Dublin 8 Price : €925,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Located just a kilometre from St Stephen’s Green, Lombard Street West lies parallel to the South Circular and Ovoca Roads in Portobello and flows perpendicular to Clanbrassil Street in Dublin 8.

Number 13 was purchased by its current owners in 2018, but does not appear to be listed on the Property Price Register. After an entire year of renovations, which they designed themselves with inspiration from travels abroad, the couple who live here moved into their new home just in time for Covid-19 lockdowns and got to enjoy their roof terrace – which is accessed via French doors from a bedroom upstairs – during the spurt of warm weather during April/May that year.

“When we bought, it was quite old-fashioned and a bit dreary, and the ceiling in the front room was about to collapse. But it was the location, so close to restaurants, cafes and bars that we loved – as well as being able to walk home if you can’t get a taxi after a night out.”

13 Lombard Streeet West: Entrance hall with parquet flooring.

The room to the front of the property, which benefits from a bay window, has been given a swish overhaul, with new herringbone parquet flooring that extends into the hall.

A fine kitchen and dining area lies to the rear and now opens through two large doors to the rear garden, allowing the two spaces to become one during good weather.

Though the layout is fundamentally the same as it was when they purchased – it already had an extension added to the rear – they re-configured the 108sq m (1,162sq ft) house to suit their needs, and also added a bathroom downstairs.

Installed by the Victorian Kitchen company, it's very streamlined thanks to most of the storage being under counter – including a wine fridge. The couple purchased old bricks from Deco Stones in Cork, and covered an entire wall in the dining room with them, which adds textural interest, and now houses a bespoke wine rack and press in a recess.

The kitchen was installed by the Victorian Kitchen Co.

The principal bedroom benefits from cool feature pendant lights, a fully shelved dressing room and new bathroom.

The property now has a bathroom downstairs.

The principal bedroom also lies downstairs and benefits from cool feature pendant lights, a fully shelved dressing room and new bathroom with a freestanding roll-top bath.

Upstairs are two further bedrooms, a shower room and that all-important access to the roof terrace, where new owners can sit in the sunshine or under the night sky and take in the surrounding city skyline.

Access to the rooftop terrrace is via French doors upstairs.

The rooftop terrace with views of the city skyline.

Further outdoor space is provided in the 10m (33ft) long rear garden that is now laid out as a patio with raised beds.

Besides its turnkey condition, it will be the location of Number 13 – which has a Ber rating of E1 – that will attract interest, as it is so close to town and a plethora of amenities.

Its owners are heading to sunnier climes, and have now placed their home on the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €925,000.