Escape to the country with these homes from €75,000 to €4m

Almost two-thirds of young workers in Ireland have considered relocating to another part of the country to work remotely, according to a recent survey of 1,000 respondents.

Some 85 per cent of those surveyed said working remotely had resulted in an increase in productivity, 75 per cent said they were better off financially, and more than half (56 per cent) said it was having a positive effect on their work-life balance, the research, carried out on behalf of Leitrim County Council, found.

From a reasonable doer-upper in Connemara to an unfinished home in Kenmare and a large Georgian pile near Cobh, here are some waterside homes recently launched to the market.

Trabane, Lettermore, Connemara, Co Galway: Extending to 90sq m (969sq ft) with a Ber of G, the property lies on a site measuring 1.26 acres close to a long, unspoilt coastline on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Address: Trabane, Lettermore, Connemara, Co Galway

READ MORE

Agent: Spencer Auctioneers

Price: €75,000

Connected to the mainland by a series of bridges in the rural location of south Connemara, this block-built bungalow constructed in the 1970s requires renovation. Extending to 90sq m (969sq ft) with a G Ber, it lies on a site measuring 1.26 acres close to a long, unspoilt coastline on the Wild Atlantic Way. Local facilities include fishing, boating and water sports, and the area is scattered with deserted beaches. Its Gaeltacht location is close to Connemara Isles Golf Club in nearby Lettermore, and the property is just under an hour’s drive from Galway city – which is served by a regular bus service.

Plus: Stunning coastal location on the Wild Atlantic Way

Minus: Requires renovation

Belcruit, Kincasslagh, Co Donegal

Address: Belcruit, Kincasslagh, Co Donegal

Agent: Campbell’s Auctioneers

Price: AMV €99,950

Located in the scenic coastal location of Belcruit near the popular Cruit Island, this two-bedroom semi-detached town house extends to 109sq m (1,173sq ft). It requires completion in the single-storey part of the property, which has been recently reroofed and has lovely interior exposed stone walls. It is a short walk from the Ber-exempt house to Keadue Strand and Cruit Island.

Plus: Affordable property near the sea

Minus: The kitchen/dining area requires completion

Address: Gull Cottage, Clougheast Castle, Clougheast, Carne, Co Wexford

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Radford

Price: €299,000

This two-bedroom stone cottage is part of the recently renovated 15th-century Clougheast Castle. With old stone walls, exposed oak beams and a stove, the property retains much of its heritage and lies in part of the old castle courtyard. Recently renovated, the 82sq m (882sq ft) house, which has a detached stone garage and potting shed in the spacious gardens, is about a three-minute drive to the local beach and lies in mature gardens within this most historic setting.

Plus: Great character and close to the sea

Minus: The utility is in a separate building outside

Glasthule

Address: Glasthule, Shanboolard, Moyard, Co Galway

Agent: Savills

Price: €400,000

Lying on 49 acres, this lakeside cottage dates from the 1940s and has been used as a holiday home by its owners. With direct access to Ballinakill Lough, a gated driveway leads to the 160sq m (1,722sq ft) four-bedroom house. Owners say that Glasthule is the cottage Sylvia Plath planned to rent from December 1962 until February 1963, of which she described: “In Ireland – in my darling cottage from December 1 to February 28 – I should recover on the milk from the cows (hope to learn to milk them myself), home-made bread, and the sea!”

Plus: Direct access to the water, mature gardens and outbuildings

Minus: Ber of F will need to be addressed

Dawros

Address: Dawros, Kenmare, Co Kerry

Agent: Engel & Volkers

Price: €750,000

Though unfinished, this substantial 428sq m (4,607sq ft) four-bedroom house sits on a 1.23-acre site with extensive water frontage just five minutes’ drive from Kenmare town. Main living areas are on the first floor to maximise views of Kenmare Bay, the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks and the Iveragh Peninsula. It could become a substantial private waterfront home, with swimming at the end of the garden.

Plus: Waterfront site just minutes from town

Minus: Requires completion

Traharta House and Cottage, Castlehaven, Castletownshend, Co Cork: Property has access to shoreline via steps to the front of the four-bedroom house.

Address: Traharta House and Cottage, Castlehaven, Castletownshend, Co Cork

Agent: Charles McCarthy

Price: €1.5m

Set on private one-acre grounds on an elevated site at the end of a minor road, this 139sq m (1,496sq ft) property has access to the shoreline via steps to the front of the four-bedroom house. The C3-rated property, upgraded in 2019, was designed by architect Edward Samuel in classic Bauhaus style and featured in a 1968 edition of Homes and Gardens magazine. A cottage, which has recently been refurbished, measures 65sq m (700sq ft) and dates from the 18th century. Its location is just a few kilometres from Castletownshend village, which has a water sports centre and shops, and Ludgate digital hub is 10km away in Skibbereen, with 1GB connectivity.

Plus: Waterside location yet close to amenities

Minus: Rooftop gallery could be a danger to young children

The Cuskinny House Estate

Address: The Cuskinny House Estate, Cobh, Great Island, Co Cork

Joint Agents: Knight Frank and Michael H Daniels

Price: €4m

Overlooking the horseshoe-shaped Cuskinny Bay – which is a 30-minute drive to Cork International Airport – this handsome late Georgian pile extends to a considerable 996sq m (10,721sq ft) and has staff quarters, two apartments and gate lodges. Lying on 142 acres (57.5ha), lands include a medieval keep and 100m of foreshore, while the property has noted formal gardens, a farm and pasturelands and deciduous woodlands.

Plus: Superb Georgian waterfront home

Minus: Parts of the Ber-exempt house will require updating