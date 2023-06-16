Five homes on view this week in Dublin

44 Barclay Court, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€895,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Four-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 131sq m (1,410sq ft). The property, in good order, has a west-facing back garden, a converted attic with four Velux windows and a side gate with access to Sweetman’s Avenue. It is close to a host of amenities including the Dart and Carysfort national school. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

115 Weirview Drive, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

€775,000, DNG

Five-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 145sq m (1,560sq ft). Located on a sought-after tree-lined avenue, the property sits on 0.25 of an acre, so offers scope for expansion, subject to planning permission. It has a southwest-facing back garden, and is a short walk from the Luas, amenities and schools. Ber E1

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

Willow Cottage, Rathmichael Haven, Rathmichael, Dublin 18

€2.5m, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 355sq m (3,821sq ft). The property, which has been refurbished under the supervision of architect Paul Sinnott, sits on an elevated site with views to the sea, and has a Linn music system and a digital lighting system. Ber B2

On View: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com

17 Brighton Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6

€1.5m, Colliers

Five-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 219sq m (2,357sq ft). The Victorian property, dating from the 1890s, is a five-minute walk from Rathgar village, has an east-facing back garden extending to 130ft in length, and retains many of its period details within. Ber-exempt

On View: Strictly by appointment at colliers.ie

48 Shrewsbury, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€995,000, Lansdowne Partnership

Four-bedroom end-of-terrace house extending to 137sq m (1,474sq ft). The property, located in a gated development, is in good order, has off-street parking and a low-maintenance back garden. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie