Five homes on view this week in Dublin

44 Barclay Court, Blackrock, Co Dublin
€895,000, Sherry FitzGerald
Four-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 131sq m (1,410sq ft). The property, in good order, has a west-facing back garden, a converted attic with four Velux windows and a side gate with access to Sweetman’s Avenue. It is close to a host of amenities including the Dart and Carysfort national school. Ber C1
On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie
115 Weirview Drive, Stillorgan, Co Dublin
€775,000, DNG
Five-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 145sq m (1,560sq ft). Located on a sought-after tree-lined avenue, the property sits on 0.25 of an acre, so offers scope for expansion, subject to planning permission. It has a southwest-facing back garden, and is a short walk from the Luas, amenities and schools. Ber E1
On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie
Willow Cottage, Rathmichael Haven, Rathmichael, Dublin 18
€2.5m, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty
Detached four-bedroom house extending to 355sq m (3,821sq ft). The property, which has been refurbished under the supervision of architect Paul Sinnott, sits on an elevated site with views to the sea, and has a Linn music system and a digital lighting system. Ber B2
On View: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com
17 Brighton Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6
€1.5m, Colliers
Five-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 219sq m (2,357sq ft). The Victorian property, dating from the 1890s, is a five-minute walk from Rathgar village, has an east-facing back garden extending to 130ft in length, and retains many of its period details within. Ber-exempt
On View: Strictly by appointment at colliers.ie
48 Shrewsbury, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
€995,000, Lansdowne Partnership
Four-bedroom end-of-terrace house extending to 137sq m (1,474sq ft). The property, located in a gated development, is in good order, has off-street parking and a low-maintenance back garden. Ber D1
On View: Strictly by appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie