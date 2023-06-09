Stoneybatter two-bed with trendy rooftop terrace for €450,000

Address : Cowton Cottage, 41 Viking Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 Price : €450,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Everyone who lives in Stoneybatter seems to have a great pride in the area and there’s plenty to be proud of with its friendly atmosphere, great pubs and eateries and proximity to the Phoenix Park. Deemed Dublin’s coolest neighbourhood by Time Out magazine in 2019, it attracts young creatives to live there, and Ray and Mary-Anne, owners of Cowton Cottage at 41 Viking Road, were no exception; Ray is an animator and Mary-Anne works in marketing.

The couple bought the home in 2017 – for €392,000 according to the Property Price Register – and set about settling into their first home together. Now, with plans to upsize to somewhere nearby, they are placing their much-loved two-bedroom redbrick terrace with rooftop terrace on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, with an asking price of €450,000.

A 10-minute walk from the Smithfield stop on the Luas red line and a 10-minute cycle from Temple Bar, Cowton Cottage, extending to 60sq m with a D2 Ber, sits in a row of almost identical terraces just a few blocks over from Stoneybatter’s main street. The owners had little to do to make the property comfortable when they first moved in as the previous owners had left it in turnkey condition and had already installed double-glazed windows throughout, helping to keep the heat in.

Livingroom

Livingroom

Kitchen

Small seating area in the kitchen

You enter the property into a small porch which leads into the livingroom. This room features ceiling cornicing, a black cast-iron fireplace, and rustic wooden floors. The owners also have a small dining table here and storage under the stairs. Beyond that is the kitchen, which is lit by a skylight and has light-sage wooden units with chrome handles. There is a table for two nestled under a large picture window which looks out to the back yard; a small space, it is where the couple store their bikes, but could make a great feature if filled with plants.

The bathroom, fitted out with a neutral, glossy tile, is at the back of the property and has a bath/shower.

The foot of the stairs is in the livingroom and a dado rail adds interest to the staircase wall leading to the bedrooms on the first floor. There is a handy pulley line on the landing roof for drying clothes in the winter months. The main bedroom is a double to the front of the house with a wall crevice that fits a wardrobe. Wood floors continue into the second bedroom to the rear; a small double, the owners use it as a home office space.

Main bedroom

Second bedroom/home office

Rooftop terrace

The large window in the second bedroom opens on to the rooftop terrace laid out in trendy grey, wooden decking with a built-in bench. This adds a great outdoor entertaining space to the small property and the couple were glad of it during pandemic lockdowns, Ray says, for yoga, working out and having barbecues.

As is the case for many city dwellers, the lockdowns gave Ray and Mary-Anne the opportunity to get to know their own slice of Dublin. The Phoenix Park is a fabulous resource within walking distance and there are great coffee spots on their doorstep, including Lilliput Stores and Slice. The couple rarely go into the city for nights out now, says Ray, preferring to frequent local pubs and restaurants; some of their favourites are Walsh’s pub, Grano Italian restaurant and Mulligan’s gastropub.

This property is likely to appeal to young professionals looking to live in a vibrant city community, close to the greenery of Phoenix Park.