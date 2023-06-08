New four-bedroom homes in Naas starting from €520,000

Address : Stonehaven, Blessington Road, Naas, Co Kildare Price : €520,000 Agent : Knight Frank CME New Homes

Stonehaven is a new Ballymore development on the Blessington Road in Naas, Co Kildare, where the first phase of 38 houses is being brought to the market. A mix of three- and two-storey four-bed houses (with one five-bedroom in the initial offering), the A2-rated houses offer a blend of great design and space, in a parkland setting within easy reach of the town.

Eight of the homes will be two-storey four-beds, there is one detached, three-storey five-bed and there are 29 three-storey four-beds. Unusually, the three-storey four-bed homes have two principal bedrooms, one on the first floor and a second on the top floor.

The architects and developers have given these houses an ample footprint with spaces carved out for working from home, good-sized utility rooms, generous storage spaces and landings that could serve as reading nooks or office spaces. Two of the showhouses have streamlined office spaces in the hall with understairs desks and there are square, under-eaves spaces that could take desks in the top-floor bedrooms.

Selling through joint agents Knight Frank and CME New Homes, the two-storey four-bed semidetached units have a €520,000 asking price with an area of 137sq m (1,475sq ft). The three-storey four-beds (170sq m to 179 sq m) range in price from €580,000 to €595,000. The five-bed semidetached unit (186sq m or 2002sq ft) has an asking price of €685,000.

The kitchens are painted a deep blue, with detailing such as ribbed-panel cupboards and fluted glass, white quartz counters and splashbacks and Neff integrated appliances. Many of the homes have rooflights in the living spaces off the kitchens, flooding them with light. French doors open on to the gardens, which have patios and a mixture of wood and concrete walls.

Bathrooms are high quality with attractive terrazzo tiles, custom-made under-sink vanity units, moss-green or deep-blue tiling and high-pressure showers. All of the three-storey homes have four bathrooms, as there are two principal bedrooms with en suites.

Stonehaven is named for the standing stones at Punchestown and this is reflected throughout the site with large stones scattered throughout. There will be a small retail centre opposite this tranche of housing, with a creche, shop and cafe. The river Morell runs through it and a large park with playground and fitness centre is planned on the 8.5-acre site. The development should have 350 houses when it is complete.

Naas racecourse is nearby with its extensive walking trails, Punchestown grounds are another popular local walking spot and the beautiful Blessington lakes are a short spin away. It’s close to the town centre with its excellent mix of high-quality shops, restaurants, bars and cafes. There are seven primary and five post-primary schools including a Gaelcholáiste. Many firms and industry leaders such as Kerry Group are in the nearby Millennium Park.

On the right side of the town for getting on to the N7, Dublin is quickly accessible with Citywest a 20-minute drive away, the city centre can be reached in 45 minutes and Sallins rail station is 10 minutes away with frequent services to Heuston station.