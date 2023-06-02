Five homes on view this week in Louth, Dublin and Mayo

Ansar, Rath Park, Ardee Road, Dundalk, Co Louth

€640,000, Savills

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 336 sq m (3,617 sq ft). Set in a private enclave of eight houses, the property was constructed in 1967 and the gardens, occupying about 1.6 acres, were designed by award-winning landscaper Paul Martin. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at savills.ie

9 Orpen Green

9 Orpen Green, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€595,000, Lansdowne Partnership

Three-bedroom semidetached house extending to 80 sq m (861 sq ft). The property, which overlooks a large five-acre communal green that has two tennis courts, is close to well-established schools and colleges as well as the Dart station in Blackrock. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

Aghinish Rocks

Aghinish Rocks, Aghinish, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo

€1.1 million, Tuohy O’Toole/Savills

Detached three-bedroom house extending to 294 sq m (3,165 sq ft). Set on an elevated site on a waterfront headland of 10.5 acres (4.2acres), the property has moorings for boats, woodland and lakeshore trails, a south-facing sunroom and a balcony with lake views. Ber B2

On View: Strictly by appointment at tot.ie

6 Kennington Road

6 Kennington Road, Templeogue, Dublin 6W

€645,000, DNG

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 130 sq m (1,399 sq ft) including a garage. The property, which has Tymon Park nearby, has a south-facing backk garden and is close to transport links. Ber E1

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

30 Glenvar Park

30 Glenvar Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€1.695 million, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 139 sq m (1,496 sq ft). Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property constructed in the 1940s requires some modernisation and has a 156ft-long private back garden offering room to extend, subject to planning permission. Ber F

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie