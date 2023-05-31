Four under €260,000: homes in Wexford, Laois, Cork and Galway

19 Branogue Park, Riverchapel, Co Wexford

This end-of-terrace three-bed a five-minute walk from the beach in Riverchapel, south of Courtown, has a contemporary fit-out and a C2 Ber. The property, extending to 95 sq m (1,023 sq ft), is in immaculate turnkey condition, leaving nothing for a new owner to upgrade.

It consists of a sittingroom and kitchen-diner, with modern matt-grey units and light wood-effect floors, downstairs. There are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom upstairs – the main is en suite – and a bathroom with a full-sized bath.

The back garden is a good size lain in concrete and lawn with a front driveway for parking. This home is likely to suit a hybrid worker based in the city who wants to live near the sea while being just an hour’s drive from Dublin. Number 19 Branogue Park is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella, seeking €250,000.

7 Glendall, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois

This four-bedroom detached dormer home off the main road in Borris-in-Ossory is on the market through CBPM Real Estate, seeking €250,000. This property, extending to 153 sq m (1,647 sq ft), is in excellent turnkey condition with an airy, white modern kitchen and fresh paint and flooring throughout.

The house consists of two downstairs reception rooms and an open-plan kitchen-diner with four bedrooms and the main bathroom upstairs – the main bedroom is en suite. The property has ample garden space and good Ber of B3. Number 7 Glendall is located three minutes from the M7 motorway and 10 minutes from Ballybrophy train station.

64 Market Garden, Deanrock, Togher, Cork

This two-bed terraced home, extending to 74 sq m (797 sq ft), within walking distance of Cork city centre is on the market through Derek Dorgan Auctioneers, seeking €230,000.

Located in a cul-de-sac a 30-minute walk from the city, the property consists of a livingroom and a good-sized kitchen-diner downstairs, two double bedrooms – the main is en suite – and a bathroom with a full-sized bath upstairs.

The back garden is lovely, with lots of mature plants around the perimeter, a blue shed and a ground of loose stones and paving. The B2 Ber should also help to keep energy costs down. This home is likely to suit a buyer looking for a turnkey home near the city.

Kylemore, Abbey, Loughrea, Co Galway

This large four-bed detached property, measuring 125 sq m (1,346 sq ft), is on the market in the east Galway countryside, 10 minutes outside the town of Portumna and 20 minutes from Loughrea. The property consists of a kitchen-diner, with a Stanley range cooker; a spacious sittingroom; a utility room; four bedrooms; and a bathroom.

This substantial home is likely to appeal to a buyer looking for plenty of open outdoor space; it sits on more than an acre made up of landscaped gardens with mature trees and hedging. The property also comes with a number of stone outbuildings which could be used for storage or a workshop or indeed converted, subject to planning permission.

The property has an E1 Ber, which a new owner may want to address; the installation of modern double-glazed windows are likely to improve the appearance and feel of the home. This spacious rural offering is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Madden, seeking €259,000.