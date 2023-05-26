What will €200,000 buy in Thailand, France, Turkey, South Africa and Meath?

This building in Kells, Co Meath, which is protected, was in the past two detached gable-fronted schools.

Ireland: Kells

Dating from 1840 and occupying an extensive 570sq m over two floors in the heart of Kells town centre, this building, which is protected, was in the past two detached gable-fronted schools. Linked by a screen wall with a central pedimented archway, the buildings retain many original features and could make superb residential units, subject to planning permission. Price: €200,000. Agent: dng.ie

Hua Hin: this four-bedroom property is a 10-minute drive to the city centre.

Thailand: Hua Hin

Part of a development of 13 houses at the Moda Residences, located past the floating market, and close to a golf course and beaches. It comes fully furnished and has a salt water and sand filtration system for the swimming pool. Price: NOK2.26m/€193,247. Agent: finn.no

La Trimouille: this charming stone house has a gated entrance and walled gardens in addition to a dovecote in the gardens.

France: La Trimouille

With a chateau for a neighbour, this charming stone house has a gated entrance and walled gardens in addition to a dovecote in the gardens, which have mature specimen trees. Interiors are lovely, and the property, which has three bedrooms, retains many of its original period features. Price: €200,000. Agent: healeyfox.com

Cape Town: Located in a much-sought-after apartment block, this residence has an open-plan living space and closed balcony.

South Africa: Cape Town

Situated on the edge of Bantry Bay near the promenade at Sea Point, this two-bedroom apartment extends to a considerable 105sq m (1,130sq ft). Located in a much-sought-after apartment block, it has an open-plan living space and a closed balcony that has superb maritime views. It is within walking distance of many amenities and has 75 restaurants within a five-minute walk. A one-car garage is included in the sale. Price: 3.995m ZAR/€189,753. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Kusadasi: An hour’s drive from Milas-Bodrum International Airport, the apartment has a balcony with sea and sunset views.

Turkey: Kusadasi

Located within a gated complex in a prime location on the beachfront overlooking Ladies Beach, this one-bedroom apartment extends to 44sq m (474sq ft). An hour’s drive from Milas-Bodrum International Airport, and a 15-minute drive from the local golf course, the apartment has a balcony with sea and sunset views. Communal facilities include a large swimming pool in landscaped gardens and there is 24-hour security on site. Price: €200,000. Agent: spotblue.co.uk