High-end semi-detached homes at Thornhill Oaks from €1.1m

Address : Thornhill Oaks, Cherrygarth, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin Price : €1,100,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

Property developer Oak View is releasing the next phase of its Thornhill Oaks scheme on Cherrygarth, a choice location just off Trees Road in Mount Merrion. The development of luxury apartments and houses sits on the elevated site of Thornhill House benefiting from views over Dublin Bay, with a 250-year-old oak tree forming at its centre. The apartments went to market last autumn and almost all of them have been sold, with new owners due to begin moving in next week.

The second phase offers 14 semi-detached homes for sale through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, arrayed neatly around a central green and the oak tree. These consist of three-bedroom houses measuring 120.9sq m (1,300sq ft), asking €1.1 million; four-bedroom houses measuring 146.5sq m (1,577sq ft), from €1.25 million; and four-bedroom houses at 165sq m (1,776sq ft), asking €1.4 million; all of which have A2 or A3 Ber ratings.

Kitchen-diner

The four-bedroom showhouse is in a fine position, right beside Thornhill House, the former home of the late hotelier PV Doyle, and one of the last of the big houses in this part of south Dublin. The developers are selling Thornhill House as is, so whoever buys it will be doing a big refurb, although Oak View will be turning the adjoining stable buildings into a row of mews houses.

Thornhill Oaks is enclosed within the original granite walls of the estate and the showhouse and its neighbouring houses along the row benefit from having a section of the wall as their back garden boundary. The front elevation of the house is a solid yellow-brick facade with granite stone surrounds, and the windows and doors are triple-glazed by Rationel.

Dining area

Inside, the dimensions feel wide and roomy; the hallway eschews the understairs storage to make it feel more open and the landing upstairs is nice and wide, with space to put in a desk or a storage unit. The ceilings are 2.8m in height, and the windows are also full height.

Livingroom

Downstairs is a large livingroom with a full-height window looking out to the central green, and a large open-plan kitchen-diner looking out to the back patio and garden. The kitchen features quartz countertops and full-height splashbacks, and is fitted out with high-end integrated Smeg appliances, while the utility room has a washing machine and a tumble dryer included as standard. There is also a guest loo downstairs.

The heating system is an air-to-water heat pump with underfloor heating at ground level and thermostatically controlled radiators upstairs. Multiple heating zones allow you to set the temperature the way you want it in each part of the house.

Bathroom

Upstairs are four double bedrooms, three of them with bespoke built-in wardrobes. The main bedroom has an en suite, and there’s also a family bathroom upstairs. All the bathrooms have extensive porcelain wall and floor tiling and high-end sanitary ware from Roca.

Frank McSharry, divisional director of Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, says this phase of the development is due for completion by the end of August, and new owners are expected to begin moving in from July.

Upstairs landing

There’s a wealth of amenities in the immediate area, with Stillorgan shopping centre close by, University College Dublin just down the road and the walking paths and sports facilities of Deerpark just a stroll away. Schools in the immediate vicinity include Coláiste Eoin and Coláiste Íosagáin, Blackrock College, Willow Park, St Andrew’s and Sion Hill, and the N11 bus corridor is just down the hill.