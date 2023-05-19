Dalkey bungalow with bright extension for €925,000

Address : 34 The Village Gate, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €925,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in the heart of Dalkey village benefits from an extension to the rear and views of the sea from the garden, and is likely to appeal to empty-nesters and young professionals.

It is well-located in the Village Gate development; a bridge over the Dart line gives on to a lane that leads through the church car park, giving access to the village’s plentiful amenities and picture-perfect coastline.

Number 34, measuring 86sq m (925 sq ft), was renovated by local architect Tony Mullen in 2007 and there is potential to do more, subject to planning permission, as the attic has good height and would have great views over the sea if converted, as some of the neighbours have done. It is a low-maintenance house with well-landscaped gardens, suitable for those with a busy lifestyle.

With a side entrance that opens on to a small, tiled hall, the extension provides a bright, functional space encompassing a kitchen, dining and living area.

The kitchen is galley style and is screened from the top of the living area by a wall. In the living area there is a stove and attractive built-in shelving, as well as space for dining. The extension blends seamlessly into the original house, creating one large room with great flow.

Lit from above by a pitched atrium skylight, the extension has six big windows, creating two glass walls, giving a clear line of sight to the rooftops of Dalkey village and the sea beyond. Making the most of the sea views, the elevated position of the house allows for a vista that extends as far as the Baily lighthouse on Howth head.

The southeast-facing back garden is paved, with bamboo, acers and cordyline, and a Barna shed for storage. There’s a decent stretch of lawn to the side of the house and the front of the property is cobble-locked with parking for two cars.

There are two bedrooms; the principal has a box bay window and double fitted wardrobes. Heating is electric storage and the Ber is D2. The bathroom is well lit, with a skylight, and a Stira provides access to the attic.

The eateries, pubs and shops of Dalkey are close by, and the Vico bathing place and Bullock harbour are within walking distance. Number 34 The Village Gate is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €925,000.