Colour and creativity on Terenure terrace for €495,000

Some people’s homes reflect their imagination and when one of the owners of 52 Mount Tallant Avenue, Terenure, tells me she works in graphic design, it all makes sense: her choice of bold paint colours and quirky design flourishes infuse this two/three-bedroom mid-terrace home with personality.

Accessed from the quiet street through a gated front garden, the home has a total area of 75sq m (807sq ft) and a Ber of D1. The owners bought the property in 2009 when it was in drab condition, having previously been a rental. They set about bringing it back to life, having it replumbed and rewired and installing a gas heating system and double-glazed windows.

Hallway

Office/guest bedroom

Once you step into the hallway, past the deep-purple plantation-style front door, your eye is drawn to the vibrant orange carpet of the stairs and the colourful artwork hanging on the dusky walls.

To the left off the hallway is a reception room that could have a multitude of uses, such as an office, a playroom, a TV room or a third bedroom. It is in use now as an office and has a fold-out sofa for guests. Here the original wooden floorboards are painted a light grey, while a salvaged fireplace makes a great feature.

Down the hallway is the main livingroom. The Farrow & Ball Black Blue walls add a sense of sophistication to the space, complemented by a blue corner sofa, another salvaged white fireplace over the functioning fire, and walnut floors. A window to the back garden also adds some light to the room, as well as a hanging light-bulb feature.

Livingroom

View from the kitchen into the livingroom

Kitchen

Garden

The eat-in kitchen, accessed through doors with ridged-glass panes, is in an extension added in the 1980s. Painted in cobalt blue with red and yellow accents, the colour scheme is reminiscent of comic books and pop art. It has matt-white units with lots of storage and quality Krion worktops.

French doors open out to the south-facing back garden, which has wooden decking and feels private thanks to thoughtful, low-maintenance architectural planting around its perimeter.

The main bedroom sits to the front of the first floor. The owners opted for a light, neutral palette here to create a restful space in contrast to the bolder tones of the rest of the house. There is excellent built-in storage, including a vanity table with a light tucked behind a door, and a tall, original fireplace. Behind that is the second bedroom, also a double, with bouncy grey carpet. The bathroom is at the top of the stairs and, although on the smaller side, it does have a bath, a bonus for parents of small children and dog owners alike.

Main bedroom

Second bedroom

The couple will now reluctantly say goodbye to their neighbours as they search for a bigger home closer to their families, putting their much-loved home on the market through DNG, seeking €495,000.

The property is around the corner from the shops, restaurants and cafes of Terenure village and within walking distance of Harold’s Cross and Rathgar. There are plenty of bus services taking you into the city centre as well as a great selection of schools in the area.