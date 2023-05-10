A home for €495,000 on the street where Bertie Ahern grew up

22 Church Avenue: is a move-in-ready blank canvas for somebody looking to live within walking distance of the city centre

On the street many will be familiar with as the place where former taoiseach Bertie Ahern grew up, this two-bedroom mid-terrace redbrick has come to the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €495,000.

The owner of 22 Church Avenue, Drumcondra, bought the 84sq m (904sq ft) property in 2008, drawn to its proximity to the city and its period charm. Initially she had the house re-plumbed and rewired, and knocked through the wall in the front livingroom to create a dual-aspect living/diningroom on the ground floor.

This room feels airy, with high ceilings and light from the custom-made double-glazed sash window to the front – designed to mimic the original – and the wood-framed pivot door to the back garden. The room, which is painted white, has semi-hardwood floors, built-in shelving and two exposed-brick feature fireplaces, which are sealed.

The kitchen is beyond the dining area, which, although on the smaller side, is bright and functional, with white units, timber worktops and open shelving. A new owner could possibly extend the kitchen and join it with the living and dining area to create an open-plan space, subject to planning permission. There is a handy utility space off the kitchen.

The main bathroom, fitted out as a wet room, is to the back of the house on the first floor. The spacious main bedroom spans the front of the second floor and is flooded with light from two sash windows. The bedroom retains its original fireplace with perfectly intact green and pink tiles. There is ample space for wardrobes on either side of the chimney breast. The second bedroom is also a good-sized double with an original fireplace.

Outside, although the back garden is north-facing, the patio is placed in a spot to best enjoy sun from the west.

The property, which has an E1 Ber, is a move-in-ready blank canvas for somebody looking to live within walking distance of the city centre while being based in a vibrant area. Drumcondra has several cafes, pubs and restaurants, and DCU St Patrick’s campus and a bus stop are just a two-minute walk from the property. It is also close to Griffith Park, the National Botanic Gardens and a good selection of schools.