Victorian redbrick with modern layout on Beechwood Avenue for €1.25m

Address : 20 Beechwood Avenue Lower, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €1,250,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

An older lady walks down Beechwood Avenue on a sunny Wednesday morning with her hair perfectly coiffed, wearing a long dusty-pink wool coat and matching beret, her Supervalu bag incongruous with the timeless elegance of her appearance as she heads home from the shops. The sight of her is in a way a metaphor for the avenue; its elegant Victorian redbrick homes stand in stark contrast to the modern and vibrant Ranelagh village it leads on to, and Dublin city beyond it.

The owners of number 20 Beechwood Avenue Lower were attracted to the modern layout of the three-bedroom villa when they bought the property in 2017, for €1.2 million, according to the Property Price Register. With family life in mind, they were drawn to the open-plan kitchen-dining-livingroom at the back of the home, accessed down a short flight of steps from the roomy entrance hall.

Entrance hallway

In the kitchen, the units have been sprayed navy, with chrome handles and marble-effect countertops. A large corner pantry is a godsend for those who crave some kitchen organisation. There is also a utility room off the kitchen. An island, with a double sink, separates the kitchen from the dining area which has a marble fireplace with a copper inset as its focal point.

Dining area

Kitchen

Light, wooden herringbone floors continue into the spacious living area, currently home to a big, cosy, corner sofa, which is flooded with light from windows overhead. This space opens on to the east-facing back garden, which has a large patio area with a lawn around the perimeter. Off the living area is a playroom, a great size and overlooking the back garden, it would also make an ideal office.

READ MORE

Living area

Playroom would make a great office

There is also a shower room built into the space under the stairs on this level. An inviting drawingroom sits to the front of the property; it is painted a warm forest green with white wooden floors, ceiling cornicing, a centre rose and an open fire.

Front room

Main bedroom

Double bedroom

There are two bright double bedrooms on the first floor, both with painted cast-iron fireplaces, overlooking the back garden. The main bathroom is a dormer room on the second floor and could do with a cosmetic refresh to bring it up to the modern standard of the rest of the property.

En suite

Further down the hall is the large, bright split-level main bedroom, facilitated by a prior extension, with a contemporary en suite.

This property, extending to 171sq m (1,840sq ft), is just a two-minute walk from the Beechwood Luas stop and around the corner from Ranelagh, which must be the most well-caffeinated village in Dublin, with trendy cafes everywhere you look. With the owners looking to upsize, number 20, which has a D1 Ber, is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.25 million.