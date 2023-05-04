Five homes on view this week in Mayo and Dublin

Realt na Mara, Kilbride, Newport, Co Mayo

€395,000, Tuohy O’Toole

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 200sq m (2,153sq ft). The property, constructed 15 years ago has a south-facing garden and a stone-flagged terrace off the livingroom. Lying on half an acre, the house is a kilometre from Newport and close to the greenway cycle path. Ber C1

On View: By appointment at tot.ie

Rowan House, Hainault Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€2.395 million, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 408sq m (4,392sq ft). The property has high-end interiors including a handmade kitchen, Villeroy and Boch sanitary ware, CCTV and an interactive music system in all reception rooms. Ber B3

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

2 Cualanor Avenue, Cualanor, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€1.125 million, DNG

Five-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 213sq m (2,293sq ft). Constructed by Cosgrave in 2017, the property in good order, has solar roof panels, indoor circulation and humidity control along with a heat-recovery system. The fifth bedroom is currently used as a dressingroom. Ber A2

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

33 St Columba's Road Upper, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€795,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Five-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 145sq m (1,561sq ft). The property has been newly renovated with new kitchen extension, bathrooms, wiring, plumbing and insulation. It has a west-facing courtyard and a large rear garden. Ber C1

On View: By appointment at kbd.ie

225 Wyckham Point, Wyckham Way, Dundrum, Dublin 16. Photograph: Alex Urdaneta

225 Wyckham Point, Wyckham Way, Dundrum, Dublin 16

€385,000, Lynam Auctioneers

One-bedroom apartment extending to 48sq m (517sq ft). Situated within walking distance of Balally and Dundrum Luas, it is a three-minute drive to the M50. There is designated parking and the facility has a concierge and residents’ gym with steam room and sauna. Ber B3

On View: By appointment at lynam.ie