Five homes on view this week in Mayo and Dublin

New to the market in Newport, Foxrock, Dundrum, Dun Laoghaire and Drumcondra

Realt na Mara, Kilbride, Newport, Co Mayo

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Fri May 5 2023 - 05:51

Realt na Mara, Kilbride, Newport, Co Mayo

€395,000, Tuohy O’Toole

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 200sq m (2,153sq ft). The property, constructed 15 years ago has a south-facing garden and a stone-flagged terrace off the livingroom. Lying on half an acre, the house is a kilometre from Newport and close to the greenway cycle path. Ber C1

On View: By appointment at tot.ie

Rowan House, Hainault Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Rowan House, Hainault Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€2.395 million, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 408sq m (4,392sq ft). The property has high-end interiors including a handmade kitchen, Villeroy and Boch sanitary ware, CCTV and an interactive music system in all reception rooms. Ber B3

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

2 Cualanor Avenue, Cualanor, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

2 Cualanor Avenue, Cualanor, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€1.125 million, DNG

Five-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 213sq m (2,293sq ft). Constructed by Cosgrave in 2017, the property in good order, has solar roof panels, indoor circulation and humidity control along with a heat-recovery system. The fifth bedroom is currently used as a dressingroom. Ber A2

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

33 St Columba's Road Upper, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

33 St Columba’s Road Upper, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€795,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Five-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 145sq m (1,561sq ft). The property has been newly renovated with new kitchen extension, bathrooms, wiring, plumbing and insulation. It has a west-facing courtyard and a large rear garden. Ber C1

On View: By appointment at kbd.ie

225 Wyckham Point, Wyckham Way, Dundrum, Dublin 16. Photograph: Alex Urdaneta

225 Wyckham Point, Wyckham Way, Dundrum, Dublin 16

€385,000, Lynam Auctioneers

One-bedroom apartment extending to 48sq m (517sq ft). Situated within walking distance of Balally and Dundrum Luas, it is a three-minute drive to the M50. There is designated parking and the facility has a concierge and residents’ gym with steam room and sauna. Ber B3

On View: By appointment at lynam.ie

