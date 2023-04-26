West Cork three-bed overlooking Roaringwater Bay for €475,000

Cape View, Skeaghanore: The living area juts out from the rest of the house, with large picture windows to the front and sides.

Address : Cape View, Skeaghanore, East Ballydehob, West Cork Price : €475,000 Agent : James Lyons O'Keefe

Perched over Roaringwater Bay in scenic west Cork, this three-bed holiday home outside Ballydehob village could carry on its present incarnation or, alternatively, transition into a fine family home. Neighbours include actor Jeremy Irons at Kilcoe Castle, and many of the surrounding properties have been snapped up over the years by high-profile media and film people: Saoirse Ronan is another resident of the area.

The owners bought Cape View in Skeaghanore, 4km from Ballydehob, in 2006, and did nothing with the property for a few years as they decided how best to renovate. Making the most of the southerly views that extend over the islands of Cape Clear, Heir and Sherkin, they gutted what was a typical 1980s bungalow and rewired, replumbed and insulated it, replacing the windows and doors, bringing the property up to a B3 rating.

The result is a calm, serene home, measuring 157sq m (1,689sq ft), with stunning views. They retained the original sittingroom on the north side of the house; with an open fire, it makes a cosy retreat on winter evenings. Off the left of the sittingroom are two bedrooms, the main bathroom and a utility that serves as a bootroom after long hikes, but this could be returned to a bedroom if desired.

Front living area: To get the most of the southerly aspect, the owners extended to the front of the house.

The kitchen/living/diningroom area has a wood-burning stove, and a telescope ranged close to the windows.

Dining Area: Everything here is about the sweeping view of sea, islands and ever-changing skies.

At the other end of the house lies the principal bedroom with an en suite, converted from a garage. Dark porcelain tiles offset by metal mosaic tiles behind the bath create an intimate space.

The couple installed a Kube kitchen and planned the layout and the island to make the most of the views while being easily able to chat to guests. Semi-solid limed oak flooring runs through the house; the internal doors and skirting are oak.

Unfortunately, for a property that is so tantalisingly close to the water, there is no beach in the immediate area. There are two piers which are both a 10-minute walk from the house in either direction, and the owners take their kayaks there and enjoy the tranquillity of Roaringwater Bay.

The second bedroom at the property.

En suite bathroom, converted from a garage.

Nearby Ballydehob is a quaint, bustling town, featuring the Michelin-starred Restaurant Chestnut and Levis Corner House pub, known for trad music, and plenty of good cafes, bars and shops. There is a national school, and for second level, Skibereen is only a few miles away. Schull would be another option, with a good community school.

On a sunny spring day, the owners are at a bit of a loss as to why they are selling. “Our children are abroad, it is not getting the use it should, and we are conscious in the present market – it feels wrong for it to be idle. It’s time for another family to enjoy it.”

Cape View is for sale through James Lyons O’Keefe, seeking €475,000.