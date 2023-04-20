What can I do about the barking dog in the apartment next door?

If speaking with the owner of the barking dog does not resolve the issue or is not an option for you, it would be appropriate to bring the matter to the attention of the owner/operator of the development. Photograph: iStock

I live in a build-to-rent apartment building which is pet-friendly. However, my neighbour’s dog barks constantly and is a real nuisance. I like dogs, and other dogs in the block are fine. But it seems like this one is understimulated and barks when it hears anything in the main corridor. What can I do?

Firstly, you could discuss the matter directly with your neighbour in a calm and friendly manner, as you are both in a community and wish to maintain a good relationship. Only do this if you feel it is safe. It would be preferable to discuss the issue on neutral ground and not to arrive at their property unannounced. They may not be aware of the dog’s conduct and how their pet is affecting you, so maybe have some practical solutions to hand.

The Dogs Trust can be a useful resource for owners with regard to dog behaviour and training. Seeking guidance from them on reducing the barking could be helpful.

If speaking with the owner does not resolve the issue or is not an option for you, it would be appropriate to bring the matter to the attention of the owner/operator of the development. Put your complaint in writing, stating clearly your concerns and the details of the nuisance.

READ MORE

They may not be aware of the nuisance and could assist you in reaching a suitable resolution with their tenant. While pets are often allowed in apartments, animals of nuisance would not be permitted.

You may make a complaint to your local District Court seeking an order to reduce the barking

If the barking persists after you have taken all reasonable actions to seek an amicable resolution, you have the option to escalate matters. Excessive dog barking resulting in nuisance is an offence.

[ Seán Moncrieff: Our dog’s frantic barking is irritating on a physical level ]

You may make a complaint to your local District Court seeking an order to reduce the barking. Firstly, you will be required to notify your neighbour in writing with a prescribed form. This is a notice, pursuant to section 108 (3) of the Environmental Protection Agency Act 1992, of intention to make a complaint to your local District Court in relation to noise giving reasonable cause for annoyance.

No less than seven days may pass from when you sent this notice to your neighbour before you can then approach the clerk of the District Court for an appointment for your case. The court will hear your case and that of the defence and make a decision which could result in an order to limit or remove the dog in question.

[ Our neighbour’s dog barks outside all weekend. What can be done? ]

Paul Huberman is a chartered property and facilities manager and a fellow of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

Do you have a query? Email propertyquestions@irishtimes.com

This column is a readers’ service. The content of the Property Clinic is provided for general information only. It is not intended as advice on which readers should rely. Professional or specialist advice should be obtained before persons take or refrain from any action on the basis of the content. The Irish Times and it contributors will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from reliance on any content