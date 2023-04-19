Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Wicklow and Cork

No 10 Trimleston Avenue, Booterstown, Co Dublin: Off-street parking for numerous cars to the front.

10 Trimleston Avenue, Booterstown, Co Dublin

€850,000, DNG

Three-bedroom, semi-detached house extending to 116sq m (1,249sq ft). Located close to a host of amenities in sought-after area, the property has an impressive back garden and patio, while there is off-street parking for numerous cars to the front. Ber D1

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

No 4 Brook House, Richmond Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 3: Unit has a balcony, separate storage room and secure parking.

4 Brook House, Richmond Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 3

€325,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Two-bedroom first-floor dual-aspect apartment extending to 70sq m (753sq ft). The unit has a balcony, separate storage room, secure parking, and has been owner-occupied. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at kbd.ie

Headfort Place, Raheenmore, Wicklow Town: Property lies on an acre of west-facing mature gardens.

Headfort Place, Raheenmore, Wicklow Town

€995,000, Vincent Finnegan

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 340sq m (3,660sq ft), including garage. Constructed in 1982, the property, designed by architect Vivian Brangan, lies on an acre of west-facing mature gardens set behind electric gates. Ber B3

On View: By appointment at finnegan.ie

No 22 Kilbrogan Street, Bandon, Co Cork: The property, which has been renovated, has a west-facing courtyard to the rear.

22 Kilbrogan Street, Bandon, Co Cork

€235,000, Bowe Property

Three-bedroom mid-terrace townhouse extending to 98sq m (1,055sq ft). The property, which has been renovated, has a west-facing courtyard to the rear, and is a short stroll to Bandon town centre. Ber B3

On View: By appointment at bowe.ie

No 16 Carlingford Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9: Property benefits from rear access and retains many of its original features.

16 Carlingford Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€495,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Two-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 88sq m (947sq ft). In need of renovation, the property benefits from rear access and retains many of its original features. There is room to extend to the rear – in a space occupied by sheds – subject to planning permission. Ber G

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie