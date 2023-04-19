Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Wicklow and Cork

10 Trimleston Avenue, Booterstown, Co Dublin
€850,000, DNG
Three-bedroom, semi-detached house extending to 116sq m (1,249sq ft). Located close to a host of amenities in sought-after area, the property has an impressive back garden and patio, while there is off-street parking for numerous cars to the front. Ber D1
On View: By appointment at dng.ie
4 Brook House, Richmond Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 3
€325,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton
Two-bedroom first-floor dual-aspect apartment extending to 70sq m (753sq ft). The unit has a balcony, separate storage room, secure parking, and has been owner-occupied. Ber C3
On View: By appointment at kbd.ie
Headfort Place, Raheenmore, Wicklow Town
€995,000, Vincent Finnegan
Detached five-bedroom house extending to 340sq m (3,660sq ft), including garage. Constructed in 1982, the property, designed by architect Vivian Brangan, lies on an acre of west-facing mature gardens set behind electric gates. Ber B3
On View: By appointment at finnegan.ie
22 Kilbrogan Street, Bandon, Co Cork
€235,000, Bowe Property
Three-bedroom mid-terrace townhouse extending to 98sq m (1,055sq ft). The property, which has been renovated, has a west-facing courtyard to the rear, and is a short stroll to Bandon town centre. Ber B3
On View: By appointment at bowe.ie
16 Carlingford Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
€495,000, Sherry FitzGerald
Two-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 88sq m (947sq ft). In need of renovation, the property benefits from rear access and retains many of its original features. There is room to extend to the rear – in a space occupied by sheds – subject to planning permission. Ber G
On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie