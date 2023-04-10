Looking for a home in Roscommon? Try this Roosky four-bed for €350,000 or a furnished three-bed near Boyle for €235,000

This home is in a scenic area within a short drive from Roosky and Tarmonkerry villages

It’s no secret that the west is best when it comes to value for money in Ireland’s residential market and Roscommon is likely to appeal to those looking for a bargain in the countryside.

Supply, however, “isn’t hectic at the moment”, according to Remax Team Earley’s director, Cathal Meares – although, the real estate agent is hopeful there will be more properties coming to the market as we approach the summer.

He says asking prices have been achieved and exceeded so far this year and the outlook for the market in the county remains positive.

Meares says many people who were born in the county are returning – notably, people who have lived in the UK looking for an opportunity to live mortgage-free and those moving from cities who can now avail of good-quality broadband to work from home are looking to

There is also a strong cohort of younger buyers looking for properties with potential under €200,000 that they can renovate to their own taste, he says.

Four-bed

Cloonshannagh, Roosky

This four-bed detached home is on the market in the picturesque village of Roosky on the river Shannon. Offering a spacious 180sq m (1,940sq ft) home on a 0.2-hectare (half-acre) site, the property has an asking price of €350,000, selling through Remax Team Earley. This home comprises a main livingroom that opens on to the kitchen-diner, a utility room, a sittingroom and a WC on the ground level while there are four bedrooms, two of which are en suite, and a main bathroom upstairs.

The house is in good condition; the kitchen would benefit from a cosmetic refresh while the rest of the rooms could be modernised with a lick of paint. The home has a good C3 Ber rating. In a scenic area within a short drive from Roosky and Tarmonkerry villages, Cloonshannagh is a 30-minute drive from Roscommon town.

The development is built on the grounds of the Kilronan Estate, with the Kilronan Castle Hotel and Spa at its centre

Three-bed

7, O’ Carolan’s Court, Kilronan, Ballyfarnon, Boyle

This development, 20 minutes from actor Chris O’Dowd’s hometown of Boyle, was left unfinished by a previous developer during the boom, according to the selling agent, and has now been completed to a high standard. The three-bedroom fully furnished end-of-terrace show house comes to the market for €235,000 through REA Brady.

This property is as “turnkey” as they come with its modern furnishings included in the sale price. The property, extending to 117sq m (1,259sq ft), has a familiar layout with a livingroom extending on to an open-plan kitchen-diner and a WC upstairs with two double bedrooms – the main is en suite – a single bedroom and a main bathroom upstairs. The home also benefits from B2 Ber.

The development is built on the grounds of the Kilronan Estate, with the Kilronan Castle Hotel and Spa at its centre, on which residents can enjoy lakeside forest walks.

Monksfield Park is a 10-minute drive from Athlone town centre, which is great for shopping and has plenty of amenities

Downsizer

25 Monksfield Park, Bealnamulla, Athlone

This two-bed ground-floor apartment on the Roscommon side of Athlone may appeal to a buyer looking to downsize and live close to the town’s amenities. Extending to 64sq m (689sq ft), it comprises an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom with an en suite double bedroom, a single bedroom and a bathroom.

The apartment is in functional condition with a C Ber but could do with some updating to brighten it up. Monksfield Park is a 10-minute drive from Athlone town centre, which is great for shopping and has plenty of amenities including restaurants and cafes. This apartment is on the market through Property Partners Moore Larkin, seeking €179,000.

The stone court centre is within walking distance of the town’s amenities and offers parking to the rear of the property

Buy-to-let

25 Monksfield Park, Bealnamulla, Athlone

This two-bed duplex apartment is in a stone building in Roscommon town. Consisting of a kitchen and a dining area with a stone hearth, a separate living/diningroom, two large double bedrooms – one of which is en suite – and a main bedroom. Measuring 121sq m (1,202sq ft), the property has a C3 Ber.

The stone court centre is within walking distance of the town’s amenities and offers parking to the rear of the property. This duplex is now on the market through Remax Team Earley, seeking €140,000.

The property is in a calm scenic setting surrounded by trees and close to a jetty and pier on Lough Gara

Holiday

Dooballa, Cloonloo, Boyle

Although officially across the border in Sligo, this gorgeous two-bedroom red-door cottage is just 8km from the Roscommon town of Boyle. The property is in a calm scenic setting surrounded by trees and close to a jetty and pier on Lough Gara.

The traditional cottage, measuring 54sq m (581sq ft), has a lovely country cottage feel with a solid fuel stove for heating. It also has stone outbuildings included in the sale. One of the outbuildings has been converted to a bedroom/office space. This charming property is on the market through Vincent Egan Auctioneers & Valuers, seeking €120,000.

The former post office on the main street of Elphin town could be converted for residential use

Fixer-upper

Old Post Office, Elphin

The former post office on the main street of Elphin town could be converted for residential use, subject to planning permission. The mid-terrace property, extending to 83sq m (893sq ft), is in quite good condition and is laid out with the former office space to the front of the ground floor, with a reception room and kitchen at back and two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. There is also a good-sized back yard. A new owner will likely look to upgrade the building to improve its G Ber rating. It is now on the market through Remax Team Early, seeking €95,000.