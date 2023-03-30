What will €400,000 buy in Meath and Dublin?

Country

Address Parochial House, Kildalkey, Co Meath

Agent James L Murtagh and Associates

Dating from 1840, this Ber-exempt late-Georgian pile extending to 301sq m (3,356sq ft) will need refurbishment but has the bones of a lovely four-bedroom home. With stained glass and Wyatt-style windows, it retains some period features such as coving, deep architraves and shutters. It sits on 2½ acres on an elevated site in the town and also has cut-stone outbuildings.

Plus Late-Georgian gem with lots of potential

Minus The gardens feel rather bare and need attention

Town: 80 Collegefort, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Address 80 Collegefort, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Extending to 99sq m (1,066sq ft), this end-of-terrace duplex occupies the first and second floor and has three bedrooms: two doubles and a single – currently used as an office. It is close to the Phoenix Park, has a south-facing balcony, a new gas boiler and benefits from a creche and playground on site. In good order, the C2-rated unit has a new stairs to the attic for storage.

Plus Large unit close to amenities and the Phoenix Park

Minus Entrance is up a flight of stairs, which could cause accessibility issues