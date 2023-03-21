Turnkey three-bed terraced home off Ennis Road in Limerick for €369,000

Address : 33 Elm Park, Ennis Road, Limerick Price : €369,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

When it was last on the market, in 2017, 33 Elm Park, just off Ennis Road in Limerick, was marketed as a renovation project. Back then it was 87sq m (936sq ft) of bare floorboards and empty rooms, and had a rather abysmal Ber of G. But the couple who purchased the house – for €177,000, according to the Property Price Register – saw its true potential.

Now in turnkey condition, the midterrace house has been gutted, extended and renovated. It now extends to 118sq m (1,270sq ft) thanks to a new light-filled extension to the rear designed by architectural firm Courtney McDonnell. The use of bold colours, large windows and wood flooring lends a contemporary feel to the property. But perhaps the most notable improvement is the Ber which has risen to a B2, which is a considerable reading given the house has an open fireplace.

To the front is a formal livingroom, with the open fire, and a fine family bathroom with half-panelled walls lies adjacent. A large open plan kitchen/dining/livingroom lies to the rear with integrated Neff appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen, off which lies a utility room. A contemporary wood-burning stove sits flush with the wall in the living area overlooking the back garden.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, all of which have wood flooring, while the principal has a lovely cast-iron fireplace and a large walk-in wardrobe.

READ MORE

There is gated pedestrian access in the back garden which has low-maintenance artificial grass.

A formal livingroom to the front

The kitchen

A livingroom to the rear

A bedroom

Besides its turnkey condition, its location is a major selling point. It lies in a quiet cul-de-sac off the popular Ennis Road. For tennis lovers you could be on a court within two minutes as it is next door to Limerick Lawn Tennis Club. For schools it is around the corner from Ardscoil Rís and Salesian primary school, and for rugby fans Thomond Park is about a 10-minute walk away, as are the Gaelic grounds just further out the road.

The vendors are heading south to new jobs in Australia and have placed their home, where new owners will just have to unpack, on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €369,000.