Two-bed townhouse with roof terrace near Grafton Street for €600,000

Address : 119 Baggot Court, Lower Baggot Street, Dublin 2 Price : €600,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

Number 119 Baggot Court is tucked away through an archway that leads from Lower Baggot Street, a great location for a city pad. A 10-minute walk from the top of Grafton Street, St Stephen’s Green and the Luas, the whole city is on the doorstep, yet this property is secluded and quiet, with all the offices surrounding it emptying in the evenings and on weekends.

The two-bed townhouse was built in 2003 by Hooke & MacDonald estate agents when they were rebuilding their offices on Baggot Street. While the kitchen and bathrooms at 119 are dated and reflect their time, the owner has had little to do in terms of serious maintenance since then.

The front door opens into a hall with a staircase rising to another three floors. The stairs are bright and airy, lit by an attractive arched window. The first floor opens up to open-plan living accommodation, with a kitchen that, while dated, is perfectly adequate for use with plenty of storage. The living area has hardwood floors and a small tiled fireplace, which is a bonus in city townhouses. A bathroom is outside in the hall, with a shower.

Kitchen

Living/dining area

Main bedroom

On the second floor, there are two double bedrooms. The principal is a generous size, with a dressing area filled with storage linking it to an en suite. The top floor is lit by a Velux skylight and there is a small room here, previously used as a storeroom, that has been converted to a bedroom (although not officially classed as such) and would be an obvious candidate for a home office. A door leads out on to a roof terrace with artificial grass and an outdoor tile; the view is of the nearby offices of Baggot Street.

The townhouse has an area of 98sq m (1,054sq ft) and a C1 Ber; heating is electric throughout. There is on-street resident disc parking available, but the central location means you could easily live here without a car.

This is a property that could appeal to a number of different buyers. For investors, its location is a sure-fire bet, and it may also catch the eye of parents seeking university accommodation for their children – it should prove to be student-proof as it still looks well having already weathered two decades of tenants.

Bedroom

En suite bathroom

Roof terrace

Other prospective buyers could be professionals looking for a base in the city and, with a bit of work, this townhouse could make a lovely home. As well as being 10 minutes from St Stephen’s Green, it is also close to Merrion Square Park, one of the loveliest parks the city centre has to offer. A host of good restaurants, pubs and bars are within close walking distance.

The owner is selling up after two decades of renting the property as he believes the market is unfairly weighted in favour of big investors. He says his 50 per cent tax burden leaves him with negligible returns, even with decent rents. “All we are looking for,” he says, “is parity with the big firms. It’s not too much to ask for.” Number 119 Baggot Court is for sale through Owen Reilly, seeking €600,000.