Five homes on view this week

26 Longford House, Spencer Dock, Dublin 1
€375,000, Knight Frank
This two-bedroom apartment extends to 60sq m (646sq ft). Situated on the fifth floor, the unit has a south-facing balcony overlooking communal gardens. Centrally located, it is situated in the IFSC and immediately beside the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD). Ber B3
On View: Strictly by appointment at knightfrank.ie
264 Swords Road, Santry, Dublin 9
€425,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton
This three-bedroom bungalow extends to 98sq m (1,055sq ft). Dating from 1930, the property has been fully restored and extended and has both side and rear access – which is via automatic shutters. The back garden is laid out with a lawn, patio and a mature apple blossom tree. Ber C1
On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie
San Antone, 6 Old Bridge Road, Templeogue, Dublin 16
€595,000, Sherry FitzGerald
This four-bedroom semi-detached house extends to 130sq m (1,400sq ft). The property, which will need some updating, has a 91ft-long west-facing rear garden with potential to extend – subject to planning. Ber G
On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie
49 Marley Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
€695,000, DNG
This three-bedroom semi-detached house extends to 112sq m (1,205sq ft). As the property is situated on a large corner site, it has potential to extend – subject to planning. It also has a southerly aspect and a westerly facing rear garden. Ber D2
On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie
3 Cuirt na Sionna, Tarbert, Co Kerry
€265,000, Horgan Properties
This three-bedroom semi-detached house extends to 145sq m (1,561sq ft). Architecturally designed, the property has a first-floor west-facing terrace, and a private garden with patio enclosed by a stone wall. Ber B3
On View: Strictly by appointment at horganproperties.com