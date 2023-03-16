Residential

Five homes on view this week

Homes for sale in the Dublin docklands, Santry, Rathfarnham, Templeogue and Tarbert

This Spencer Dock apartment is right beside the Dublin Convention Centre

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Thu Mar 16 2023 - 05:34
26 Longford House, Spencer Dock, Dublin 1
€375,000, Knight Frank

This two-bedroom apartment extends to 60sq m (646sq ft). Situated on the fifth floor, the unit has a south-facing balcony overlooking communal gardens. Centrally located, it is situated in the IFSC and immediately beside the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD). Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at knightfrank.ie

This 1930s Santry home has been fully restored and extended

264 Swords Road, Santry, Dublin 9
€425,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This three-bedroom bungalow extends to 98sq m (1,055sq ft). Dating from 1930, the property has been fully restored and extended and has both side and rear access – which is via automatic shutters. The back garden is laid out with a lawn, patio and a mature apple blossom tree. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

This property in Templeogue has potential to extend

San Antone, 6 Old Bridge Road, Templeogue, Dublin 16
€595,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This four-bedroom semi-detached house extends to 130sq m (1,400sq ft). The property, which will need some updating, has a 91ft-long west-facing rear garden with potential to extend – subject to planning. Ber G

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

This corner house in Rathfarnham has a southerly aspect

49 Marley Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
€695,000, DNG

This three-bedroom semi-detached house extends to 112sq m (1,205sq ft). As the property is situated on a large corner site, it has potential to extend – subject to planning. It also has a southerly aspect and a westerly facing rear garden. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

This architecturally designed home is in Co Kerry

3 Cuirt na Sionna, Tarbert, Co Kerry
€265,000, Horgan Properties

This three-bedroom semi-detached house extends to 145sq m (1,561sq ft). Architecturally designed, the property has a first-floor west-facing terrace, and a private garden with patio enclosed by a stone wall. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at horganproperties.com

