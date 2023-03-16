Five homes on view this week

This Spencer Dock apartment is right beside the Dublin Convention Centre

26 Longford House, Spencer Dock, Dublin 1

€375,000, Knight Frank

This two-bedroom apartment extends to 60sq m (646sq ft). Situated on the fifth floor, the unit has a south-facing balcony overlooking communal gardens. Centrally located, it is situated in the IFSC and immediately beside the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD). Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at knightfrank.ie

This 1930s Santry home has been fully restored and extended

264 Swords Road, Santry, Dublin 9

€425,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This three-bedroom bungalow extends to 98sq m (1,055sq ft). Dating from 1930, the property has been fully restored and extended and has both side and rear access – which is via automatic shutters. The back garden is laid out with a lawn, patio and a mature apple blossom tree. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

This property in Templeogue has potential to extend

San Antone, 6 Old Bridge Road, Templeogue, Dublin 16

€595,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This four-bedroom semi-detached house extends to 130sq m (1,400sq ft). The property, which will need some updating, has a 91ft-long west-facing rear garden with potential to extend – subject to planning. Ber G

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

This corner house in Rathfarnham has a southerly aspect

49 Marley Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€695,000, DNG

This three-bedroom semi-detached house extends to 112sq m (1,205sq ft). As the property is situated on a large corner site, it has potential to extend – subject to planning. It also has a southerly aspect and a westerly facing rear garden. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

This architecturally designed home is in Co Kerry

3 Cuirt na Sionna, Tarbert, Co Kerry

€265,000, Horgan Properties

This three-bedroom semi-detached house extends to 145sq m (1,561sq ft). Architecturally designed, the property has a first-floor west-facing terrace, and a private garden with patio enclosed by a stone wall. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at horganproperties.com