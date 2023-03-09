Victorian redbrick on Eglinton Road for €2.3m

Address : Glenville, 39 Eglinton Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €2,300,000 Agent : DNG

The largest of Dublin’s detached period homes can be found on Eglinton and Shrewsbury Roads, and houses on Eglinton range from vast two-storey-over-basement piles to more modest pre-war homes.

But size is all relative in this part of Donnybrook, and standing at a substantial 335sq m (3,606sq ft) is Glenville at No 39, which is one of a pair of semi-detached Victorian homes.

This figure includes an entire basement in which a large three-sectioned cellar provides lots of storage for all the family’s sports and garden accoutrements. As it is insulated from rooms above, it also provides a cool, ideal temperature for storing wine.

It has been home to the same family for the past 36 years and, with an empty nest, the owners are now downsizing.

In turnkey condition, they have maintained the handsome Victorian redbrick well for their near four-decade tenure as residents. When they first visited the property they say they “got a very good vibe from the house”, and besides that gut feeling, its proximity to good schools for their children and local amenities were also factors in their choice.

No 39 Eglinton Road: Entrance Hallway.

Dining room: The property retains period details such as fireplaces, coving and cornicing.

The kitchen, which lies to the rear, opens out to a considerably large back garden, and despite being installed eight years ago, it still feels new.

To the front are two reception rooms, a diningroom and interconnecting drawingroom, both of which have open fireplaces. On the first floor return lies a further reception room in the form of a cosy spot overlooking the rear and side garden – which is also warmed by a fireplace.

Four bedrooms are spread over two floors upstairs, the principal of which takes up the entire width of the property, while the large attic space – which also has plenty of storage – is currently used as a fifth.

To the front there’s parking for about five or six cars, and the generous back garden, which has a large sandstone patio, is a spot that green-fingered enthusiasts can develop further.

No 39 Eglinton Road: Tiled bathroom.

In terms of amenities there are a host of tennis clubs and sports facilities nearby, while St Stephen’s Green is just a 20-minute walk away. The location is served by at least five different buses to town (at the end of the road), and there is also a handy stop for the Aircoach to Dublin Airport.

Curiously, when current owners purchased their home, they found old ledgers written by the first-ever resident of Glenville: “He was called Mr Cathcart and was a farm machinery salesman, who wrote a letter every day to his boss. He kept a carbon copy of each, which has the most beautiful handwriting, and it’s most interesting, as he had written lots of comments on various customers, so it gives a sense of history,” say the vendors, who will pass these ledgers on to new owners for some bedtime reading.

The house has a substantial rear garden.

Glenville, which has a Ber of E2, is now on the market through DNG, seeking €2.3 million.