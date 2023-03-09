What will €395,000 buy in Cork and Dublin?

Country

Address: Coolsnagtig, Dunmanway, Co Cork

Agent: Lehanes & Associates

Situated in the centre of west Cork, this five-bedroom house in Dunmanway lies on an acre of mature landscaped gardens behind electric gates. With a Ber of B1 and solar panels, the property has solid oak doors, porcelain tiles on the ground floor and a detached garage.

Plus: Five-bedroom house with a large garden

Minus: A side wall of the house would benefit from painting

Town

96 Ballygossan Park, Skerries, Co Dublin

Agent: DNG McKenna Healy

Triple-glazed windows and solar panels help to give this property an excellent A3 energy rating, so bills will be economical. With off-street parking and a separate utility room, this two-bed mid-terrace house has a shed in the garden that works as a home office, and both bedrooms are doubles – with an en suite in the principal bedroom.

Plus: Excellent energy rating and turnkey interior

Minus: Downstairs is essentially one long room so noise could travel easily