Sandymount terrace bursting with design savvy for €845,000

Address : 12 Tritonville Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €845,000 Agent : DNG Donnybrook

View this property on MyHome.ie

Michelle McNaughton bought this terraced redbrick in 2021 with the intention of doing it up and moving in, but in the meantime she found her dream home, also in Sandymount, so the house she has just finished renovating is being brought to market in pristine condition.

Built in 1902, it’s a compact terrace bursting with design savvy; McNaughton made most of the renovation decisions herself, only bringing in an architect to make sure the attic conversion was fully compliant with regulations.

“I fell in love with the house – it was in a bad state when I bought it but there was something very quirky about it,” she says. McNaughton paid €512,000 for the house, according to the Property Price Register, which has an area of 110sq m (1,184sq ft).

Hallway

Livingroom

Rear living area

The hall contains black-and-white marble tumbled tiles and panelling to add height and space to what is a small space. The living area has a classic colour scheme, replicated through the house, of a cool white and dark navy, which adds a classic depth and warmth.

READ MORE

The livingroom, to the front, has engineered oak floors and a fireplace bought from Buckleys. “I like that it kind of disappears, I liked the simplicity, it just fell in with the room and felt like it had been there forever,” she says.

Getting the layout of the living area right took time. “The space at the back was too small for the kitchen and by putting it in the middle I got two living areas,” McNaughton says. “It’s a great space for entertaining. I love the hub being the kitchen; I grew up in a household where everyone hung out in the kitchen, it was where everyone fell in.”

Kitchen

Principal bedroom

Attic room/Bedroom 3

The navy kitchen units came from The Panelling Centre and its clean modern lines went against her preference for timber-painted kitchens, but she realised it worked in the space. The appliances are all integrated, including the washing machine and dryer, enclosed in tall floor-to-ceiling units beside an extensive pantry cupboard. The island is topped with a white quartz that provides a sharp contrast to the navy units.

Another living space opens up behind the kitchen: a door opens up here to a guest WC with a striking splash of colour provided by a deep green tile. A skylight pours light down on to what is already a light-filled space, with sliding doors opening on to a south-facing courtyard that is very private. The Ber is an impressive B2.

There’s a bathroom on the first-floor return, again with that striking navy-and-white palette in the form of tiles. The principal bedroom has an ensuite and two sash windows. Both bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, snugly fitted on either side of chimney breasts, causing them to be barely seen.

The real surprise of the house is the attic bedroom, with a brick arch McNaughton found painted white; it’s a pretty space that would make the perfect office or study, with views out over the Aviva Stadium.

Number 12 Tritonville Avenue is on the market through DNG, seeking €845,000.