Five homes on view this week

No 9 Eagle Hill, George’s Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€495,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Two-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 84sq m (904sq ft). The property located in a quaint terrace accessed through an archway close to the village of Blackrock has a rear courtyard and part of the house will require updating. Ber E2

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

19 Grangebrook Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

No 19 Grangebrook Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€525,000, DNG

Three-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 105sq m (1,130sq ft). The property constructed in 1996, is in good order and has a new kitchen, a new en-suite and converted attic, and is close to schools, parks and sports clubs. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

53 Clonturk Park, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

No 53 Clonturk Park, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€595,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Three-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 93sq m (1,001sq ft). The property which has high ceilings and a low-maintenance full-brick exterior, has a mature rear garden with rear laneway access and is located just off the tree-lined Drumcondra Road. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

22 The Green, Cypress Downs, Templeogue, Dublin 6W

No 22 The Green, Cypress Downs, Templeogue, Dublin 6W

€875,000, Beirne & Wise

Four-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 172sq m (1,851sq ft). The property which has a private, low-maintenance rear garden has three reception rooms in addition to a sunroom and has a new boiler, which was installed in 2019. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at beirnewise.ie

95 Belfield Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

No 95 Belfield Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€315,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

One-bedroom second-floor apartment extending to 42sq m (452sq ft). The property in good condition has a south-westerly orientation and is located in a much sought-after development located just of the N11. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com