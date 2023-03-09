No 9 Eagle Hill, George’s Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin
€495,000, Sherry FitzGerald
Two-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 84sq m (904sq ft). The property located in a quaint terrace accessed through an archway close to the village of Blackrock has a rear courtyard and part of the house will require updating. Ber E2
On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie
No 19 Grangebrook Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
€525,000, DNG
Three-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 105sq m (1,130sq ft). The property constructed in 1996, is in good order and has a new kitchen, a new en-suite and converted attic, and is close to schools, parks and sports clubs. Ber C3
On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie
Brian and Arthur: A Very Modern Family – hiding in plain sight is a film exploring a uniquely Irish dysfunction
When James Martin was born, his parents were told he would probably never speak. He has now made Oscars history
Paul Murphy: We don’t want to limit our baby by saying you’re a boy or you’re a girl. Let them decide
No 53 Clonturk Park, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
€595,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton
Three-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 93sq m (1,001sq ft). The property which has high ceilings and a low-maintenance full-brick exterior, has a mature rear garden with rear laneway access and is located just off the tree-lined Drumcondra Road. Ber D2
On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie
[ Five homes on view this week in Co Dublin ]
No 22 The Green, Cypress Downs, Templeogue, Dublin 6W
€875,000, Beirne & Wise
Four-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 172sq m (1,851sq ft). The property which has a private, low-maintenance rear garden has three reception rooms in addition to a sunroom and has a new boiler, which was installed in 2019. Ber C3
On View: Strictly by appointment at beirnewise.ie
No 95 Belfield Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin
€315,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty
One-bedroom second-floor apartment extending to 42sq m (452sq ft). The property in good condition has a south-westerly orientation and is located in a much sought-after development located just of the N11. Ber D2
On View: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com