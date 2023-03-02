Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland to hold women’s day event on financial planning

Shirley Coulter: ‘Educating ourselves is the best action women can take toward securing their financial future’

The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) will hold an International Women’s Day event on March 8th, focusing on financial planning.

The lunchtime event, entitled The Future of Wealth is Female, will take place in person and online with speakers Laura DeVoy, wealth adviser for the Gloss and investment director at Goodbody; Edwina Governey, chief investment officer at Hibernia Real Estate Group; Kim Hegarty, Linesight director; and Valerie O’Keeffe, founder and chief executive of ClarityVP Consulting Research.

“While many women are excelling in their careers and earning more than ever, there is still a financial gap when it comes to the level of income protection, pension provision and investments that women have in place, particularly for those in unpaid roles with caring responsibilities, for example,” says SCSI chief executive Shirley Coulter.

“Educating ourselves is the best action women can take toward securing their financial future. It can have a huge impact on a woman’s financial wellbeing and equity. That is why we are focusing on this issue this year,” she says.

The event is free and starts at 12.30pm for those attending the SCSI office on Merrion Square, and at 1pm for those attending virtually.

The SCSI says it is also looking for interested professionals to join its Elevate leadership development and mentoring programme for women.