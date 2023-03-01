What will €455,000 buy in Spain, France, Romania, Italy and Carlow?

Ireland: Borris

Constructed as a RIC station around 1839, this extended tower house was used to send and receive flag signals to other towers in the Carlow region. The protected structure has been fully restored and has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It retains many interesting period features with exposed wood and stone interiors. Price: €455,000. Agent: realestatealliance.ie

This property in Bucharest is huge, and has 11 bedrooms

Romania: Bucharest

A rare example of Gothic revival, this House of Guilds in the Jewish Quarter was constructed in 1862 and designed by noted Austrian architect Luigi Lipizer. The property, which is one of the few surviving Gothic buildings in the city, has 11 bedrooms and extends to a whopping 508sq m (5,468sq ft). It retains lovely parquet flooring and will require a new kitchen and bathrooms. Price: €450,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

This 17th-century farmhouse in La Haye has five bedrooms

France: La Haye

Located 10 minutes’ drive from the coast on the Cotentin Peninsula, this 17th-century farmhouse has five bedrooms and lies on over two acres of gardens which have a separate studio, outbuildings and a one-bedroom gite, with rental potential. The grounds consist of wooded parkland with a lawn and large courtyard. The ferry at Cherbourg is a 40-minute drive away. Price: €459,000. Agent: laresidence.co.uk

This Alicante home is less than five minutes’ drive to a number of beaches

Spain: Alicante

Extending to 335sq m (3,606 sq ft), this Mediterranean-style villa has three bedrooms and four bathrooms over two floors with a large basement. Located in the Los Altos region, less than five minutes’ drive to the beaches of Playa Flamenca, Punta Prima and Cabo Roig, it lies in a complex with a common area and swimming pool. Price: £396,000/€449,194. Agent: spotblue.co.uk

READ MORE

This four-storey property in Modena has lovely view of Bologna and Tuscany

Italy: Modena

Extending to 320sq m (3,44sq ft), this historic property dates all the way back to the 1500s. Located in the centre of Castelvetro, and surrounded by bell towers and green hills, views extend to Bologna and Tuscany which can be seen from a lovely terrace in the four-storey property. The house has superb period details such as huge open fireplaces that have been restored. Price: €450,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com