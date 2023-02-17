Take5: What will €175,000 buy in the US, France, Thailand, Norway and Sligo?

Aspen: partial/fractional ownership of this apartment for a prime fixed ski week each year and an unassigned week annually is on offer

United States: Aspen

Dating from 2005 and located in the heart of Aspen, this three-bedroom apartment is one of the largest in the building which is mere steps away from skiing, shops and nightlife. What is on offer is partial/fractional ownership for a prime fixed ski week each year and an unassigned week annually. Interiors are high-end in Colorado style and include private balconies and spa tubs. Price: $199,000/€185,056. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Five-bed home

Ireland: Sligo

Dating from 1967, this detached home located in the picturesque village of Aclare has five bedrooms and extends to a generous 233sq m (2,508sq ft). Though in need of some upgrading – the Ber is a D1 – the property sits on a large site and has herringbone parquet floors in the hallway and two of the three reception rooms. Price: €175,000. Agent: sherryfitz.ie

One-bed apartment

Thailand: Bangkok

Extending to just 30sq m (323sq ft), this one-bedroom apartment dating from 2013 comes fully furnished and is located on Sukhumvit 23, close to Asok BTS (Skytrain) station. Facilities include a swimming pool, fitness centre, gardens and recreational area with 24-hour security and CCTV. Price: 6.5 million THB/€180,251. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Three-bed stone home

France: Charente

This traditional stone house has three bedrooms and extends to a generous 220sq m (2,368sq ft). Located under an hour from Limoges Airport and a 20-minute drive from Confolens, the property has a large attic which could be converted to additional accommodation as could a 160sq m (1,722sq ft) barn to the rear, adjacent to a large enclosed garden. Price: €168,000. Agent: agencenewton.com

Three-bed wood cabin

Norway: Rognan

Located in northern Norway, this 87sq m (936sq ft) all-wood cabin has three bedrooms and dates from 1997. Located 400m above sea level, the property has commanding views of the surrounding landscape in an area popular with hunting, fishing and outdoor pursuits – both summer and winter. It is serviced by a forest road during the summer months. Price: 1.8 million NOK/€164,495. Agent: eiendomsmegler1.no