Turnkey three-bed terrace in Foxrock development for €650,000

A three-bed terraced home in a Foxrock development has come to the market in turnkey condition through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty.

Kelston was built by Park Developments in 2003/2004 to include a mix of town houses, terraces, duplexes, detached homes and apartments, catering to a wide demographic.

An ex-rental, the house has been freshly painted white, the back garden has been tidied up and it’s clear it has the potential to be a great home. The extensive use of oak throughout the house adds warmth; the floors downstairs are a mixture of tile and semi-solid oak.

To the right of the hall is a WC, with an attractive porthole window. The livingroom is on the left of the hall, with a large bay window, which would comfortably accommodate a sofa, a fine fireplace with granite surround and hearth, and a gas fire.

Doors lead through to a kitchen/diningroom, where the appliances, including the washing machine, are integrated. The washer/dryer could be left in situ or, as many households in the area have done, could be housed in the decent storage area under the stairs.

Double doors lead out to the south-facing garden, which is a mix of timber decking, patio, lawn and planting, and it also has a shed. The house has no side or rear access, which might be awkward in terms of bikes and sports equipment, though there is ample parking to the front of the house.

This property has a C1 Ber and an area of 113sq m (1,216sq ft). The three bedrooms upstairs come with attractive oak built-in wardrobes. The principal bedroom to the rear of the property has double doors opening on to a Juliet balcony, and an en suite.

The second bedroom opens on to a Jack and Jill bathroom, which is practical but won’t appeal to everyone, and the third bedroom is an ample single that would make a good office.

The bathroom has more of the oak trim and fittings used throughout the house and while the units are functional, will not suit everyone’s taste. Buyers will probably undertake a refresh if not a complete overhaul, as both the bathroom and the en suite appear rather dated.

Located close to Sandyford business park and Leopardstown, it is about a 20-minute walk to the Sandyford Luas stop. With the N11 quality bus corridor, owners can be in town within half an hour. Selling agent Stephen Day says he expects the home to appeal to a young couple trading up or an older couple downsizing.

Nearby schools include Loreto College Foxrock, St Andrews, Holly Park and Newtown Park. University College Dublin’s Belfield campus is within easy distance, and it has all the amenities of Foxrock close by. Number 4 Kelston Avenue is now on the market, seeking €650,000.