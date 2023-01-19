Town & Country: What will €695,000 buy in Kilkenny and Dublin?

Country

Address: 2 Dunmore Park, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny

Agent: Savills

Dating from 1996, this four-bedroom detached house lies in a private enclave of 10 houses on the outskirts of Kilkenny city. Extending to 220sq m (2,368sq ft), the property has a large west-facing garden and a Ber of C1.

Plus: Fine sized house on a good site

Minus: The garden would benefit from further planting

Address: 16 Lansdowne Wood, Lansdowne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Agent: Hunters

Nestled off the leafy tree-lined avenue of Lansdowne Road, Lansdowne Wood is a boutique development close to Herbert Park, Sandymount Strand and the Aviva Stadium. This second-floor apartment has two bedrooms, extends to a generous 103sq m (1,109sq ft), has Ber of B3 and benefits from a southwest-facing balcony.

Plus: Location is highly desirable

Minus: The property does not have a separate utility room