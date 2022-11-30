Modernised two-bed apartment in great Dublin location for €395,000

Address : 94 Ridge Hall, Shanganagh Road, Ballybrack, Co Dublin Price : €395,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Launched in 2006, Ridge Hall, a development of 103 own-door apartments spread over six buildings, is set in a gated community on a former nursery site. Today it is a much sought-after complex surrounded by mature landscaped gardens.

When the show units were first launched, prices for a two-bedroom apartment started at €430,000. Number 94, a corner unit which benefits from a large wraparound balcony with a westerly orientation (that has a removable canopy for privacy), has been completely refurbished by its current owners since they bought the apartment in 2015 for €225,000, according to the Property Price Register.

“There’s really not a corner that we haven’t touched,” says the owner who is upsizing locally. “When we first moved in, we initially replaced the shower enclosures, painted the place and laid new carpets. In the past two years we did the whole place again. We really had no intention of moving – as we have just hung brand new handmade curtains [for the large glazed doors and windows in the livingroom] and we have replaced both bathrooms in the past year and a half.”

In addition, old flooring has been replaced with oak herringbone parquet, and a new media wall sits over a sleek Evonic fire – which the owner estimates cost about €3,500 between purchase and installation.

A new kitchen by Eco Interiors has quartz countertops. One side has black units with gold hardware, while the opposite side has handless anthracite-coloured units to break the scheme up a bit.

Besides its size at 77sq m (830sq ft), its light – due to lots of glazing – and its turnkey condition where everything feels brand new, it will be the location that really will appeal to buyers.

The Dart and Killiney beach are about a 10-minute walk away – depending on your heels – with the 45A bus stopping right outside the gated development. The Luas at Cherrywood is about a 20-minute walk or a five-minute drive and the complex itself is smack bang in the village of Ballybrack.

“I really love the area, and that is definitely the reason we have stayed here so long. We are still staying locally, just moving to somewhere a bit bigger.”

Number 94, which has a Ber of C1 and annual maintenance fees of about €2,000, is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €395,000.