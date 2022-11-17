New apartment in Georgian building overlooking Merrion Square for €1.085m

Address : 62 Mount Street Upper, Dublin 2 Price : €1,085,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

Number 62 Mount Street Upper is a two-bed apartment in a bespoke development that first came to the market last year. These four Georgian buildings, formerly offices, survived the demolition of this section of Lower Fitzwilliam Street in 1965 for the construction of the ESB’s then headquarters.

The recent redevelopment of the semi-State electricity giant’s base saw a cluster of 11 residential units carved from the old offices in a sympathetic renovation by architect Gráinne Shaffrey, and this ground-floor apartment is the first of the scheme to return to the market.

Acquired by the vendor for the same asking price as today – €1.085 million – the property is, as you would expect, in pristine condition as it was never lived in. The owner had intended to use it as a city pad but work commitments have kept him abroad and he never got the chance to live there, hence the rapid sale.

Entrance hall

Living area

Kitchen

One particularly pleasing feature of the apartment is its entrance; entering through the hall, there’s a fanlight over the door and the walls are painted in the attractive Little Greene shade, French Grey. There are three large sash windows in the living area which, being on the ground floor, might otherwise prove to be a nuisance for those seeking privacy. Any intrusion from the outside world however is minimised by the presence of subtle linen voile window treatments, which allow the light but little else to flood into the room.

The architect’s stamp is all over this property; it’s a beautiful conversion, with built-in oak units adding warmth along with wide-oak flooring. Features such as the metal Crittall doors bring modern touches while respecting a very traditional space and the result is a harmonious partnership of the best of the Georgian era with effortless 21st-century living.

All the windows are restored timber-sash windows with working shutters, so it will be easy to attain the privacy required in the centre of the city. The apartment is Ber-exempt and has an area of 115sq m (1,237sq ft). The period detailing is exquisite with ceiling roses and cornicing intact.

Every unit in the development has an outdoor space and while the balcony’s views are not as interesting as those from the livingroom and kitchen, it’s still a usable outside space and could come in handy for storing bikes or equipment.

Main bedroom

Bedroom

Ensuite bathroom

The kitchen has the same handsome oak units and plenty of space for dining. No expense has been spared in the fit-out and the property is being sold fully furnished. The bedroom has a good walk-in wardrobe and well-appointed en suite.

There’s more built-in storage in the main bathroom and the second bedroom is charming with built-in wardrobes either side of a chimney breast with a cast-iron fireplace and a good desk and shelving combination that will make those working-from-home days a little more enticing.

It’s an unparalleled location, with everything in the city minutes away, and a 15-minute walk to Grand Canal Dock. The apartment is just across the street from Merrion Square and sits within a short walk of Merrion Row, Baggot Street and Haddington Road, with some of the city’s finest bars and restaurants and plenty of shops and cafes.

Number 62 Mount Street Upper is on the market with Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €1.085 million.