Looking for a home in Co Carlow? From a family four-bed for €219k to a turnkey rental for €125k

Writing for The Irish Times back in 2020, broadcaster Olivia O’Leary sang the praises of her native Co Carlow. She wrote: “What Co Carlow has and what other places ain’t got [referencing a song from Calamity Jane] is two unofficial national parks: the Barrow Valley with its 114km-long grassy towpath marks the western side of the county and the Blackstairs Mountain range marks the east.”

She went on to say: “There is nowhere in this county where right on your doorstep you can’t find stunning natural beauty and space to walk or climb or cycle or ride your horse or paddle your canoe.”

In comparison with other counties, Carlow seems to offer good value for money. Asked for his take on the county’s residential market Derry Maher of Maher Property Advisors said the demand they are seeing is mainly from first-time buyers looking for three-bed semis. There is an appetite among this cohort for new homes which allow the buyer to qualify for 10 per cent subsidy of the cost price through the Help-to-Buy scheme, he says, but supply is low.

There are a lot of properties coming to the market which used to be rentals, he adds, as landlords are exiting the market.

This three-bed semidetached home with three bathrooms is in the well-connected village of Fenagh. The home, extending to 108 sq m (1,162 sq ft), is in good condition with a modern kitchen, but a new owner may want to update the carpets upstairs. Newtown Dunleckney national school is just a four-minute drive away and Muine Bheag (Bagenalstown) is 10 minutes away, with secondary schools, shops and restaurants.

A short drive from the M9 junction at Tinryland, Dublin can be reached in about an hour from the property. Number 54 Woodglade, with a Ber rating of C2, is on the market through DNG McCormack Properties Carlow, seeking €219,000.

This four-bedroom detached home in the Ballon is located towards the back of the Forge Meadows development within walking distance of the village’s amenities. Built in 2005, this property, with a C1 Ber, has oil-fired central heating and double-glazing throughout.

It is in turnkey condition and offers a blank canvas for the new owner to personalise as they see fit. The majority of the back garden is paved, with a small lawn. The grounds also provides plenty of car-parking space. Number 26 Forge Meadows, extending to 150 sq m (1,614 sq ft), is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald McDermott Carlow, seeking €350,000.

This two-bedroom semidetached home located just 2km from Carlow town is an attractive option for a buyer looking to downsize and live close to the town’s amenities. The house has a decent-sized back garden, a driveway for two cars, a WC downstairs and a bathroom with a bath.

The house, built in 2007, extends to 70 sq m (753 sq ft), is in good condition, and is located adjacent to South East Technological University and a short drive from the N9 motorway. Number 104 Cluain Bui, with a Ber rating of C1, is on the market through Maher Property Advisors, seeking €210,000.

This two-bedroom duplex apartment was fully renovated in 2019 and is located in the historic Old Mill building in Leighlinbridge. Leighlinbridge is a picturesque village cantered around a bridge over the River Barrow. It also just a 10-minute drive from Carlow town centre. Apartment 4, extending to 88 sq m (947 sq ft) is in turnkey condition and would be an attractive offering for an investor. It has previously been rented out for €12,000 a year, according to agent Blanc Properties. With a C2 Ber rating, this property has an asking price of €125,000.

This three-bedroom bungalow close to the Carlow/Wexford border and Ballymurphy village could offer a countryside retreat to a buyer with an interest in hillwalking, golfing or fishing, according to agent Marcus McCormack of DNG McCormack Properties Carlow. The interior of the home is in need of a cosmetic refresh. The property, which has stunning views of rolling green hills, has a D1 Ber rating and sits on 0.4 acres. The asking price for Mountain View, extending to 87 sq m (936 sq ft), is €180,000.

This detached four-bed residence sits on half an acre 2km outside Tullow, with the option to include an additional, adjoining half-acre site with the sale. This house is in need of complete modernisation and may appeal to an imaginative buyer looking for a project. A buyer would likely seek to make energy-efficient upgrades to improve its G Ber rating.

Butlersgrange and its half-acre site is on the market through REA Dawson seeking €150,000. Should the purchaser wish to acquire the half-acre plot next to the property, the guide price increases to €195,000.