Take5: What will €395,000 buy in Canada, France, Spain, Switzerland and Connemara?

The Quebec property overlooks Lac-Edouard and is about as far from civilisation as you can get.

CANADA: QUEBEC

The former home of Henry Fonda and the Truman family, this one-acre site has two fully furnished chalets, accommodating 10 in total. Overlooking Lac-Edouard, it is about as far from civilisation as you can get and is only accessible by seaplane from May to November and by snowmobile or plane on skis during the winter. As it lies within 50,000 hectares protected from industrial activity, it is noted for hunting and fishing.

Price: 550,000 Canadian dollars/€408,200

Agent: sothebysrealty.com

FRANCE: ALLIER

Located five minutes from Gannat in the centre of France, this four-bedroom house extends to 240sq m (2,583sq ft). Lying at the end of a lime tree-lined driveway, the house on 2½ acres has lovely outbuildings, a vaulted cellar and an orchard. While some of the interiors would benefit from a cosmetic upgrade, features such as period fireplaces retain their sense of charm.

Price: €395,000

Agent: mamaisonenfrance.com

SPAIN: ALICANTE

This two-bedroom apartment located on the beachfront at Punta Prima, which is 5km southwest of Torrevieja, is a 45km drive from Alicante International Airport. The property has superb interiors and a large terrace with southwesterly views over the Mediterranean Sea. Communal facilities include three swimming pools, underground parking and landscaped gardens.

Price: €399,000.

Agent: spotblue.com

IRELAND: INVERIN

This lakeshore house overlooks Lough na Creibhinne, a freshwater fishing lake in south Connemara. In good condition, the house which is 2km from amenities, is within walking distance of the local beach and has a large detached garage. Its position on 0.65 of an acre allows for superb sunsets with lots of light from the southerly aspect to the rear.

Price: €395,000

Agent: dng.ie

SWITZERLAND: VALAIS

This three-bedroom duplex is located in St Maurice in the Valais region, which has year-round tourism with skiing in winter and hiking and mountain climbing in summer as the highest mountains in Europe surround the region. Constructed in 1988 and located on the first floor, the unit extends to 97sq m (1,044sq ft) and benefits from a balcony. It is a 10-minute walk to the train station and two minutes to the shops.

Price: Swiss franc/€397,083

Agent: sothebysrealty.com