Town & Country: What will €570,000 buy in Dublin and Cork?

TOWN:
Address: 11 Lissadel Grove, Malahide, Co Dublin
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Malahide
Located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to the scenic Broadmeadow Estuary, this recently upgraded three-bedroom house extends to 102sq m (1,098sq ft). The property, which has been extended to the rear has a good Ber of B3, and is within walking distance to local amenities.
Plus: Ber of B3 and excellent condition
Minus: There is no separate utility room, units are in the kitchen
COUNTRY:
Address: Dreenacknow House, Dreenacknow, Bantry, Co Cork
Agent: Harrington Estates
This upgraded 19th-century farmhouse is located in the hills of west Cork, within a short distance to Bantry Bay and its maritime facilities. Set over two levels with four bedrooms, the property has lots of charm with period features including an inglenook fireplace with wild flower meadows and a pond in its 1.2 hectares (3 acres) of grounds, which are located in a rural setting away from traffic.
Plus: Beautiful west Cork hideaway
Minus: Ber is D1