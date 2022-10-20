Town & Country: What will €570,000 buy in Dublin and Cork?

TOWN:

Address: 11 Lissadel Grove, Malahide, Co Dublin

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Malahide

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to the scenic Broadmeadow Estuary, this recently upgraded three-bedroom house extends to 102sq m (1,098sq ft). The property, which has been extended to the rear has a good Ber of B3, and is within walking distance to local amenities.

Plus: Ber of B3 and excellent condition

Minus: There is no separate utility room, units are in the kitchen

COUNTRY:

Dreenacknow House, Dreenacknow, Bantry, Co. Cork

Address: Dreenacknow House, Dreenacknow, Bantry, Co Cork

Agent: Harrington Estates

This upgraded 19th-century farmhouse is located in the hills of west Cork, within a short distance to Bantry Bay and its maritime facilities. Set over two levels with four bedrooms, the property has lots of charm with period features including an inglenook fireplace with wild flower meadows and a pond in its 1.2 hectares (3 acres) of grounds, which are located in a rural setting away from traffic.

Plus: Beautiful west Cork hideaway

Minus: Ber is D1