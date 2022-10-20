Stonebridge Wood development, close to Shankill village, puts first homes on the market from €350,000

There are 14 houses in total in the development, two of which will be launched on Friday

Address : Stonebridge Wood, Shankill, Dublin 18 Price : €350,000 Agent : Savills

View this property on MyHome.ie

The brochure for Stonebridge Wood in Shankill, the latest development from Earlsfort Homes designed by PMCA architects, promises life there will be “simply beautiful”. And it appears that it is really all about a work-life balance.

It fits in with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council’s new County Development Plan 2022-2028, encompassing the idea of a “10-minute neighbourhood” that aims to ensure people can walk, cycle or use public transport to access their day-to-day needs and services, which it describes as being “central to sustaining and building healthy neighbourhoods”.

The proximity of the Stonebridge Wood to the Dart — just 1km away, so about a 10 to 12-minute walk depending on your heels — means new owners can get to or from Dublin city centre in about 40 minutes in total. The Luas green line at Cherrywood, about a six-minute drive away, serves Sandyford — the business district with 1,000 companies employing more than 26,000 people — in about 15 minutes.

A living room in one of the two bedroom apartments

A duplex living room

A kitchen in a two-bed apartment

But its location 500m from the village of Shankill which lies between the coast and the Wicklow Mountains will be the real selling point for those who love the outdoors and are in search of that elusive work-life balance.

READ MORE

Sailing is 15 minutes away in Dún Laoghaire (via the Dart) or one stop (10 minutes) to Bray. Beach walks are a few minutes’ away, while the backdrop of the Wicklow Mountains provides a haven for hiking, mountain biking and just getting away from the humdrum of city life. Closer to the development is Shanganagh Park, which has a dog park and large playground with bowling, cricket, tennis, golf and football all close by.

In total, the development will see 14, three- and four-bed houses along with 40 one-, two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes released over two phases.

Phase one of 14 units will be released on Friday, October 21st through Savills, which has one ground-floor, two-bedroom unit that comes with a little garden, while the duplex units are bright and spacious and benefit from balconies.

Duplex unit kitchen

Duplex master bedroom

Interiors have been overseen by Elk House Interiors, with painted shaker-style kitchens by Cherrymore and Sharp Kitchens and sanitary ware in bathrooms from Ideal Standard with tiling provided by Project Tile Design.

The A-rated windows and doors were sourced from Munster Joinery and contribute to the A (1-2 depending on the unit) energy rating, which will be a major selling point given soaring heating costs. Alfea Extensa Duo air-to-water heat pumps have 24/7 programmable heating controls and wet rooms have Aereco low energy demand-driven mechanical-extraction ventilation systems, which suck out moisture rather than having to open windows after a shower.

In terms of what is on offer from Friday, there are three one-bedroom apartments measuring 60 sq m (651 sq ft) priced from €350,000; two two-bedroom apartments measuring from 78 sq m (840 sq ft) to 116 sq m (1,244 sq ft) priced from €410,000; and seven three-bedroom duplex units ranging in size from 103 sq m (1,113 sq ft) to 107 sq m (1,147 sq ft) priced from €500,000.

Two semidetached three-bedroom houses (Hawthorn type measuring 134 sq m/1,442 sq ft) are also launching Friday priced from €685,000. These houses have a good-sized formal livingroom to the front with a spacious open-plan kitchen/dining area to the rear, off which lie a utility and access to the back garden.