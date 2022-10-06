Turnkey Drumcondra penthouse offers panoramic views for €1.1m

Extending to an impressive 354 sq m (3,770 sq ft) and with views across the Dublin skyline and reaching as far south as the Wicklow Mountains, number 420 Grace Park Manor has much to recommend it.

Built by the Cosgrave Property Group in 2002, the owners bought the impressive penthouse property for €950,000 in 2014, according to the Property Price Register. International work meant they couldn’t stay as much or as long as they would have liked, and are now selling because they are moving abroad.

This four-bedroom home, which has been lightly lived in and substantially renovated, is in turnkey condition with a Ber of C1. New floors have been laid, the interiors are freshly painted, a new bathroom was installed in the main en suite with underfloor heating, and the kitchen was redone four years ago.

The secure lift opens into a vestibule and on to a long hall. The livingrooms are to the front of the property, with vaulted ceilings and round windows with a leaded finish, which add both light and interest to the rooms. The formal livingroom has an attractive stone fireplace with gas insert and has great views east and south. The owner says they like to watch the sun rise over Howth hill from here.

On the western side of the penthouse is the living/dining/kitchen area, which has a smart new kitchen with high-gloss, two-tone grey units, quartz-topped counters and an island. It also contains two Neff ovens, a warming drawer, a five-ring gas hob and a Quooker tap. The balcony gets the evening sun and has been used for entertaining and barbecues.

It is the extras that make this property interesting, such as the utility room which is essentially a second kitchen, again, hardly used. There is a good-sized study with a built-in desk and lots of shelving. All four double bedrooms come with balconies and en suites, so it would make a great home for hosting family and friends who might like their own space to retreat to. One of the bedrooms is kitted out as a home gym.

Downstairs, there is a double garage with parking for two cars and storage for bikes. The owners say they will be sad to leave: “It gives us total privacy, it’s safe and secure, with great views and lots of space. We have been comfortable here.”

It is a 15-minute drive to Dublin Airport and DCU is nearby too, as is Beaumont Hospital. Nearby shops include the Omni Shopping Centre in Santry, and there is a Tesco and a Lidl in Drumcondra, as well as a Centra at the end of the road. The Botanic Gardens are a short stroll away and good schools in the area are plentiful.

Number 420 Grace Park Manor is on the market through Lisney Sotheby’s, seeking €1.1 million.