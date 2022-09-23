Take 5: What will €1.2m buy in Norway, France, Italy, Turkey and Westmeath?

IRELAND: CASTLETOWN-GEOGHEGAN

With four bedrooms and extending to a generous 282sq m, this German-manufactured DaVinci House was constructed in Bauhaus style in 2007. With a Ber of B2 and low energy consumption, the property lies on almost eight acres with an option to purchase an additional 19.5 acres of adjacent bogland. Price: €1.2million. Agent: remaxestates.ie

This house in Naersnes boasts a small beach for swimming

NORWAY: NAERSNES

Located about half an hour from Oslo, this waterside home dates from 1924. Interiors, which have been given a complete overhaul, lie over three floors. It has good-sized living spaces and bedrooms, with verandas and terraces overlooking the water. The property has a small beach for swimming and the area is a popular hiking destination. Price 12.31 million Norwegian Kr (€1.2 million). Agent: nordvikbolig.no.

This six-bedroom chateau is enormous, extending to 540sq m (5,813sq ft)

FRANCE: AQUITAINE

Set behind tall gates and lying on six hectares of well-established parkland, this chateau has six bedrooms and extends to 540sq m (5,813sq ft). With extraordinary features, the residence also has an orangery with eight arched windows, an owner’s apartment and a handsome wooden-frame garden house. It is just under two hours from Bordeaux and 35 minutes from Pau. Price: €1.2 million. Agent: myfrenchproperty.com

This home in Izmit has private gardens as well as a swimming pool

TURKEY: IZMIT

Extending to 280sq m (3,014sq ft), this seven-bedroom house is located just 2km from the waterfalls of Masukiye and 5km from Sapanca Lake. The property has a high-end kitchen with a 13m by 6m swimming pool and barbecue area. Gardens, which extend to just over an acre, have lush plantings and are totally private. Price: £1.062 million (€1.21 million). Agent: spotblue.com

This 1780 property has nine bedrooms

ITALY: ALESSANDRIA

Extending to a whopping 725sq m (7,804sq ft), this historic residence has nine bedrooms set over two levels. Dating from 1780, the property has fine interior details such as period fireplaces and 18th-century doors. It also includes a large garage and agricultural farmhouse extending to 200sq m (2,153sq ft) with a private garden and barn. A further 32 hectares is also available should new owners want additional privacy. Price: €1.2 million. Agent: sothebysrealty.com