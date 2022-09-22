Enfield homes offer welcome and relaxed retreat close to the capital from €390,000

Address : Oakley Park, Enfield, Co Meath Price : €390,000 Agent : Knight Frank and Edward Carey Property

Here’s an interesting development new to the market in Enfield, Co Meath. With an eye fixed firmly on both the remote and hybrid-working market, the two- and three-bed terrace and semi-detached houses at Oakley Park all come with a study.

Clever design using side entrances on the three-beds have turned what was the front hall into a work space – yes, it’s small, but it’s also a perfect standalone space for those seeking an arrangement in which to work from home that doesn’t involve the kitchen table.

Kitchen and dining area

There are 72 houses in total in this scheme by established developer Pivotal Construction, most of which will be clustered around a large green space. For those commuting to Dublin city centre, the walking time to Enfield train station is just over 10 minutes. It’s also close to a ring road that bypasses the main street of this busy commuter town, seeing you on to the M4 quickly.

Kitchen

The joint selling agents, Knight Frank and Edward Carey Property, are seeing strong interest in the two-bed plus-study homes from downsizers attracted to a fresh start in a maintenance-free, A-rated new-build property.

Dining area

Livingroom

Oakley Park is within easy walking distance of Enfield town and its supermarkets and shops and, crucially for young families, there’s a pedestrian and cycle way that cuts through an adjoining estate that will see children safely and easily to school. The mid-terrace two-beds in Oakley Park at €350,000 have proven so popular that they’re all reserved in the current phase; more will be available in the next.

While the study off the hall downstairs in the three-bed is perfectly suited to its stated purpose, anyone not in need of a study could easily reconfigure it as a storage space or cloakroom. In the two-bed, the study is intended to serve a dual purpose as potential nursery if that’s the stage buyers are at.

Home office area

The clever and appealing features of the mid-terrace two-beds don’t end there; the main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and there’s an extra tall window in the kitchen in addition to French doors opening out on to the garden that adds light.

Home office

Priced from €390,000, the three-beds have a good-sized livingroom with bay window, the aforementioned study downstairs, a utility with capacity for extra storage and the bedrooms upstairs. All houses are wired for electric vehicle charging points and have cobblelock driveways.

Main bedroom

Child's bedroom

Enfield is a great town for young families with lots of clubs and sporting amenities. There are primary schools and a community college at second level – many secondary students commute by train to nearby Maynooth. For third-level students at Maynooth University, there’s easy access with a frequent bus and train service. Enfield FC is right across the road for soccer enthusiasts while there’s golf nearby at Rathcore, Knockanally and Moyvalley, and the world-class course at the renowned Carton House. Johnstown House is also just a short drive while the Royal Canal Greenway, a boon for runners, walkers and cyclists, runs through the town.