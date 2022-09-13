Five homes on view this week

This Galway property is less than a five-minute walk from Oranmore train station

An Charraig, Garraun South, Oranmore, Co Galway

€795,000, Moran Auctioneers

This detached three-bedroom house extends to 340sq m in total (208sq m/2,239sq ft with an additional 132sq m/1,420sq ft in the basement). Set behind electric gates, the property, which has a southerly orientation, is filled with light and is less than a five-minute walk from Oranmore train station. Ber C1

On view: Strictly by appointment at moranauctioneers.com

This Churchtown home is within a short walking distance of Windy Arbour Luas stop and Dundrum

49 Henley Park, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€995,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This detached three-bedroom house extends to 139sq m (1,496sq ft) and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Dating from the 1950s, the property, which is within a short walking distance of Windy Arbour Luas stop and Dundrum, has off-street car parking to the front and a southwesterly facing rear garden measuring 75ft in length. Ber F

On view: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

This D4 property has many period details including intricate cornicing and fireplaces

Keldray, 19 Ailesbury Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€1.6m, Quillsen

This semi-detached four-bedroom Edwardian house extends to 210sq m (2,260sq ft). The property, located in a much sought-after area, has many period details including intricate cornicing and fireplaces and has a landscaped rear garden. Ber F

On view: Strictly by appointment at quillsen.ie

This Rathfarnham home is in turnkey condition and has a converted attic

6 The Glen, Boden Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€550,000, DNG

This three-bedroom detached house extends to 119sq m (1,281sq ft). The property, in turnkey condition, has a converted attic, double-glazed windows, and room to develop the house further, subject to planning permission. It is located within walking distance of schools and amenities. Ber C2

On view: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

This ground-floor apartment has ample off-street parking and excellent transport links

1 Kirkwood, Park Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4

€415,000, Lynam Auctioneers

Two-bedroom apartment extending to 58sq m located in a much sought-after development off Park Avenue. The ground-floor unit has new digitally controlled heating and a new hot water tank. The property lies within well-maintained communal gardens and has ample off-street parking and excellent transport links. Ber E2

On view: Strictly by appointment at lynam.ie