Residential

Victorian four-bed opposite the playground on Belgrave Square for €2.15m

The owner of the Blow hair and beauty salons has made modest changes to her period home in Rathmines, which has plenty of space for family and visitors

38 Belgrave Square West, Rathmines, Dublin 6: four-bedroom Victorian home extends to nearly 2,500sq ft

Frances O'Rourke
Thu Sep 1 2022 - 05:35
Address: 38 Belgrave Square West, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Price: €2,150,000
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
View this property on MyHome.ie

Noelle McCarthy moved into her Rathmines house on Valentine’s Day 2001: her two daughters, Aifric and Zoe, were four and eight and she found it was a “fantastic place for kids. All the Communions, Confirmations, the sleepovers were here. One Christmas, my entire family were here, I had 27 for dinner in the diningroom.” She says this while looking out over the large playground directly across the road in Belgrave Square, a classic railed Dublin park with lots of green space as well as the playground.

Her daughters are in their 20s now and she’s downsizing to a smaller house on Leeson Street, closer to one of her chain of four hair and beauty salons, Blow, that she launched in 2002. Number 38 Belgrave Square West, a terraced 232sq m (2,497 sq ft) two-storey over basement four-bedroom Victorian home, is now for sale for €2.15 million through Sherry FitzGerald. It is Ber exempt.

She has made modest changes to the house since she bought it – a developer had already modernised it while keeping the period features. The two large reception rooms on the left of the front hall are striking: she painted the drawingroom at the front and diningroom at the back, connected through a wide arch with double doors, a deep plum only last year, with ornate plasterwork painted white. Long gold drapes frame the windows front and back – a deep bay in the livingroom at the front, a tall sash window in the diningroom overlooking the back garden. Both rooms have white marble fireplaces, with an open fire in the drawingroom and a coal-effect gas fire in the diningroom.

38 Belgrave Square West, Rathmines, Dublin 6 Hallway

Reception room

Reception room

The front hall has a polished timber floor and ceiling cornicing: steps at the end lead down past a study on the hall return to the basement. A livingroom with a large cast-iron fireplace painted white opens into the kitchen/breakfastroom which has a rooflight. Double doors open out to the back garden, making the livingroom a very bright space. Both rooms are floored with pale pink/grey tiles. New owners may update the kitchen, which has a breakfast bar and timber units painted white.

One of the home’s four bedrooms is at this level, a double bedroom with a part-tiled en suite with a bath. McCarthy is particularly pleased with a small hall under the front stairs next to a door that opens to the front garden. For years, this was a black hole she says, until her builder converted it.

In the last year, she also revamped some of the rooms upstairs: she increased the size of the main bedroom by taking out fitted wardrobes – then creating a walk-in wardrobe a few steps up on the second return. (This had been a small double bedroom.) Her bedroom – a calm, uncluttered space – now has a smart new en suite with a grey tiled floor and a part-opaque tall sash window overlooking Belgrave Square. There’s a second double bedroom at the back of the house, also en suite, and a part-tiled guest bathroom with a clawfoot bath.

Kitchen

Livingroom

One the bedrooms

Many of the houses on the terrace have another bedroom over the top landing says McCarthy – so new owners might consider looking at that possibility.

Outside, at the back, steps lead up to a patio and a lawn bordered by stone walls. There’s room to park in a shed at the end of the garden – where there’s an electric car charging point – accessed via a laneway off Cambridge Road behind. There is also residents’ on-street parking at the front.

A few houses on this side of Belgrave Square have come up for sale recently: number 45, which went on the market in July through agent Owen Reilly seeking €2.2 million, is now sale agreed; so too is number 34, which was for sale through Mullery O’Gara seeking €1.95 million.

Back garden

Frances O'Rourke

Frances O'Rourke

Frances O'Rourke, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about homes and property

LATEST STORIES