Three-bed, two-terrace penthouse at Grand Canal Wharf with views across Dublin for €595,000

Address : 68 Grand Canal Wharf, South Dock Road, Dublin 4 Price : €595,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

A three-bed penthouse on Grand Canal Wharf is sure to elicit keen interest from investors who are after a sure bet in terms of steady rental or young professionals searching for a city base. Number 68, on the fifth floor of a small development at South Dock Road in Dublin 4, has views across the canal basin, the River Liffey and the Point Village from one side of the apartment and over to the Aviva Stadium from the other.

For anybody who works at one of the big tech firms that dominate the area, the commute will be short. Otherwise, there’s the Grand Canal Dock Dart station or a hop across the river to the Spencer Dock Luas stop. The apartment comes with a designated underground parking space.

68 Grand Canal Wharf, South Dock Road, Dublin 4

68 Grand Canal Wharf, South Dock Road, Dublin 4

The apartment, with 99sq m (1,066sq ft), has been newly decorated and is ready to move into or let out. Its standout features are the dual-aspect balconies, looking north across the Liffey and south over the sea and Killiney Hill. A long hall has potential and space for substantial built-in storage, leading to an open-plan living dining/area with doors opening to the terrace.

68 Grand Canal Wharf, South Dock Road, Dublin 4

68 Grand Canal Wharf, South Dock Road, Dublin 4

The kitchen is bright and spacious, with a layout that will be conducive to shared living; all appliances are integrated and included in the sale.

All bedrooms have good built-in wardrobes and the smallest has access to the south-facing terrace. The main bedroom is en-suite and there’s a good-size bathroom with shower over bath. All bedrooms benefit from the privacy of not being overlooked and easy access to the attractive terraces.

There’s no shortage of things to see and do in the immediate area, with Shelbourne Park just behind the development, the 3 Arena across the river, and the Bord Gáis Energy theatre a short stroll away. Good restaurants and hotel bars are plentiful, with eateries such as Osteria Lucio, the Brasserie at the Marker and Herbstreet as well as excellent coffee from 3fe. Or you could take to the water and dine aboard the MV Cill Airne, moored at North Wall Quay.

68 Grand Canal Wharf, South Dock Road, Dublin 4

68 Grand Canal Wharf, South Dock Road, Dublin 4

Prospective buyers interested in doing sport as well as watching (or listening to it) at the nearby Aviva, have plenty to choose from. Surfdock rental shop just below the apartment has kayaks and paddleboards to use in the dock, Sandymount Strand is close, Ringsend Park has tennis courts and, for the hardy swimmers, a good local swimming spot is the Half-Moon swimming club at the Great South Wall.

Number 68 Grand Canal Wharf has a Ber of C3 and is on the market seeking €595,000 through Sherry FitzGerald Sandymount.