Take5: What will €895,000 buy in Spain, France, Norway, Brazil and Tullamore?

SPAIN: MARBELLA

Extending to 300sq m, this three-bedroom apartment has a 160sq m terrace with wonderful views over the surrounding countryside. Communal facilities include two swimming pools, a padel court and the development is located in the centre of a golf valley with a number of noted clubs nearby. Price: €890,000. Agent: spotblue.com

IRELAND: TULLAMORE

Kingston House, dating from 1909, is steeped in history as it was built for the Williams family who developed Tullamore Dew whiskey. With eight bedrooms and a generous 506sq m of floor space over three storeys, the property, on a site of 0.61 acres, has undergone a number of upgrades. Interiors retain many period features. Price: €895,000. Agent: dng.ie

NORWAY: OYGARDEN

Located in a municipality of a chain of islands near Bergen, this idyllic summer home overlooking the water extends to 176sq m. Dating from 2002, interiors are beautiful and the cottage has its own boathouse. Sheltered from the wind, there is also a pier for swimming and lots of hiking locally. Price: €890,968. Agent: kalandogpartners.no

BRAZIL: SAO PAULO

Extending to a whopping 750sq m, this distinctive house has incredible interiors. With a huge multifunctional living space that opens seamlessly to outdoor areas, there’s a library and office that appear to float upstairs. With four bedrooms, there is also a room that could become a home theatre. The house has automated swing doors to the outside, which has a water feature and views of the city. Price: €905,681. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

FRANCE: AUDE

Lying on about 170 acres of organic land, this lovely old stone house is full of charm, with open fireplaces, exposed cut-stone walls and overhead beams. With a large summer kitchen opening into the gardens, the property has potential to convert two large farm buildings. It lies in the rolling countryside 30 minutes from the Unesco World Heritage town of Carcassonne. Price: €895,000. Agent: euro-immo.com/