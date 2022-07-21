Detached Blackrock four-bed with maintenance-free gardens for €1.295m

Address : 85 Avoca Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin Price : €1,295,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Constructed in 1995 by Castlethorn, Avoca Park is a very popular development located off Avoca Road in Blackrock. It lies close to the coastal village of Blackrock and while houses here have good-sized gardens, the development is close to the large recreation grounds at Carysfort Park.

The current owners have been here for the past 27 years, and chose number 85 “as it has the largest driveway out of all the four-bedroom houses”. They have raised their four children here: “The location is just great,” with a selection of primary and secondary schools nearby, as well as third-level institutions and the Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

The property has a good position in the development as it has a quiet location and overlooks the communal green.

Extending to 171sq m (1,841sq ft), interiors are full of light thanks to the property’s southerly aspect to the rear. Being double-fronted, it has three reception rooms with a spacious kitchen to the rear. This opens out to a back garden that is maintenance free as it has synthetic grass – as does the front garden, which has parking for four cars.

Upstairs lie four good-sized bedrooms, with the principal having an en-suite.

The owners have maintained and upgraded the house over the past almost three decades. In 2017, they installed new Carlson Aluclad windows and recently upgraded the bathrooms.

The development is very popular with families due to its proximity to so many amenities. Blackrock Tennis and Bowling Club is a 10-minute walk away as is the local pitch and putt club. With four sailing and one motor boat club in Dún Laoghaire, which is a 10-minute drive or three stops on the Dart, those with a love of the sea will be spoilt for choice, as will sea swimmers with a number of bathing spots including those at Seapoint, Sandycove and the Forty Foot.

The owners are moving to Donnybrook to be closer to family and have placed their home, which has a BER of D1 and is in excellent order, on the market through agent Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty seeking €1.295 million.