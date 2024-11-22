How to establish your own interior design style

For inspiration, focus on finding a 'hero' image for each room to help you maintain a clear vision for your project

Renovating or designing your home is an exciting opportunity to put your stamp on your space, making it truly feel like you. However, sharing your vision with an architect or designer can feel challenging, especially if you’re still discovering your style. You may also feel concerned that the designer’s ideas could overshadow your own, leaving you with a home that doesn’t feel like yours. Here are some tips to help you clearly communicate your style so your home turns out to be somewhere you feel comfortable and inspired.

Professionals

If you choose to engage an interior designer or architect, it’s important to find the right fit for you. Before diving into colour schemes or layouts, focus on finding a professional who genuinely understands your vision and can help shape it into something special. Each architect or designer has their own style. Some lean toward sleek, contemporary designs, while others favour a more classic or traditional look. So take your time and look for someone whose work resonates with you.

Explore different firms on websites and social media. Platforms such as Instagram, Pinterest, and Houzz give you a glimpse into each firm’s style and approach, helping you see if they align with the look and feel you want for your home. Finding a good style match from the beginning makes it easier to share your ideas and keeps things running smoothly throughout the process. When you find the right designer, the whole process will be more enjoyable and collaborative, ensuring your home is a reflection of you every step of the way.

Inspiration

Once you’ve selected your architect or designer, take some time to collect images and ideas. While exploring various sources of inspiration is a good idea, be careful not to get lost in an endless sea of possibilities. Instead, focus on finding a “hero” image for each room or space you plan to transform. This approach will help you maintain a clear vision for your project and make it easier to communicate your style preferences to your chosen designer.

And don’t forget to be open about what you don’t like. By sharing your dislikes with your architect or designer early on, you can streamline the process and avoid potential misunderstandings later.

Find your style

If you’re someone who’s drawn to lots of different looks, finding a cohesive style can feel daunting. But this is where an experienced designer can help you refine and edit your preferences. They will identify common threads in your tastes to create a harmonious look that represents you.

Essentially, your designer will act as a curator who helps you edit and blend different influences into a beautifully cohesive result. By collaborating closely, you’ll gain clarity on what truly resonates with you, ensuring each design choice is meaningful and reflective of your style.

Conflict

Your architect or designer can also help when you and your partner have different ideas and tastes in design. It’s important to create a home that reflects both of your styles so it feels like a genuine shared space.

A skilled professional can help you strike the right balance, making sure one style doesn’t overpower the other. They’ll guide you in combining different styles, colours and elements so your home reflects both of your personalities. With their assistance, you’ll create a unified design that represents the home and life you’ve built together.

Stay open-minded

Make a statement with art work and furniture. Designed by Optimise Design. Photograph: Ruth Maria Murphy

As you progress through the design process, your architect or designer may suggest concepts that don’t quite match your initial vision. Instead of turning them down immediately, consider giving them a chance. These unexpected ideas could bring something unique and valuable to your project.

Remember, you’re working with a skilled professional who can provide insights and expertise you may not have considered. Trust their ability to create a space that’s not only practical and aesthetically pleasing but also a genuine reflection of your style. Embracing new perspectives and possibilities during the collaborative process will ultimately lead to a home that’s even better than you imagined.

Tell your story

To make your home truly unique, consider adding personal items that tell your story and showcase your passions. Whether it’s artwork collected during your travels, a cherished heirloom piece, or something with deep sentimental value, these pieces bring a special layer of meaning to your space.

Sharing these personal elements with your designer lets them thoughtfully weave these pieces into the design, creating a home that genuinely feels like yours – a place filled with memories and a true sense of authenticity. Ultimately, your home should be a beautiful, one-of-a-kind reflection of your life and the experiences that have shaped you.

Great home design goes beyond just looking good – it’s about capturing who you are and what makes you feel at home. By following these steps, you can build a meaningful partnership with your designer and bring your vision to life, creating a space that isn’t just beautiful but feels deeply, authentically yours.